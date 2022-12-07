ARTS AROUND: Create Christmas crafts at The Grove in Port Alberni

The giant tree in the centre of Harbour Quay and the Wolf Tower light up for Christmas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Grove Art Gallery in Port Alberni will be holding a Christmas-themed craft workshop for children between the ages of seven and 12.

Join us on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 1-3 p.m. to create some holiday crafts. The cost is $20 per child. Pre-register by calling 250-724-3412 or drop by the Grove Art Gallery (#7-4550 Argyle Street at Harbour Quay). Register today as space is limited.

ALBERNI VALLEY LANDMARKS

The Community Arts Council and Arrowsmith Rotary will present a unique Alberni Valley landmark art exhibit in the new year.

The exhibit will take place from Jan. 31 to March 24, 2023 at the Grove Art Gallery at Harbour Quay. We are inviting all local artists to register.

The theme of the exhibit is “What comes to your mind when you think of the Alberni Valley?” All mediums are welcome (including acrylic, oil, watercolour, pottery, sculpture, jewelry and photography). Arrowsmith Rotary is sponsoring a $500 peoples choice award and the winner’s image will also appear on a puzzle.

Application forms are available at the Grove Art Gallery (#7-5440 Argyle Street) at Harbour Quay. Artists are allowed to submit up to three pieces (the fee is $10 per submission). Deadline for submissions is Dec. 16 and you must drop off finished artwork by Jan. 17 (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.).

MISTLETOE MARKET BUSTLING

The Community Arts Council’s new location is all decked out for the holidays with our annual Mistletoe Market. Stop by, The Grove Art Gallery at the Harbour Quay for that unique and one-of-a-kind gift, from fabric gift bags to holiday cards, etched glass, pottery, charcuterie boards and Christmas tree ornaments.

Mistletoe Market runs until Dec. 23.

NEEDLEFELT ORNAMENTS

Our series of workshops in the new Grove gallery space continues with felted holiday ornaments with artist Michelle Frost.

Deck your halls with these beautiful handmade holiday baubles, which will make a gorgeous addition to your tree or can be bundled up for a special gift. We begin with premade felted balls and dig into our stash of beautiful wool fibre to use as decoration. You will learn how to use needle felting tools to add embellishment. This class runs three hours and you can expect to make 4-6 balls. The coffee/tea will be on and we will have some sweet treats on hand as well.

We keep our class sizes small so register early. The workshop will take place Dec. 9 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The price to register is $75. Register at https://coastalflowcreative.com.

Melissa Martin is the arts administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Harbour Quay. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca. The Gallery is open from Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Closed Sundays and Mondays. Wheelchair accessible, admission is free, donation appreciated.

Alberni ValleyArts and EntertainmentPort Alberni