ARTS AROUND: Creative carvings on display at Rollin Art Centre

Cecil Dawson will be part of the next art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Check out our next art exhibit online at www.alberniarts.com titled “TOGETHER” and featuring Cecil Dawson, Allen Halverson, Nigel Atkin, and others.

This exciting exhibit, beginning in July, will feature many First Nations carvings, paintings, surfboard designs, carved river otters and so much more.

We invite you all to check out our website to view all our monthly exhibits from the comfort of your home. Our website is also a great way to stay connected with the Rollin Art Centre. Call 250-724-3412 to book an appointment.

CHILDREN’S ART WORKSHOPS

The Rollin Art Centre will be holding art workshops for Children aged 9-11 every Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to noon.

These four-day workshops will begin Tuesday, July 6 and each week will be a different media: Painting I (July 7-10), sculpture (July 14-17), Drawing I (July 21-24), paper crafts (July 28-31), Painting II (Aug 4-7), nature art (Aug 11-14), Drawing II (Aug 18-21) and multi-media art (Aug 25-28).

All art workshops will be held outside to follow social distancing guidelines. Each week’s workshop will cost $50. Spots are VERY limited spots, as only five children will be allowed to register per week. Register today by emailing admincac@shawcable.com.

SUMMER WRITING WORKSHOPS

Every Monday morning (10 a.m. to 12 p.m.), the Rollin Art Centre will be holding a writing camp for ages 10-12.

Writing workshops begin Monday, July 6 and feature a different genre each week. All writing workshops will be held outside to follow social distancing guidelines. Each week’s workshop will cost $12. Spots are limited, as only five children will be allowed to register per week. Register today by emailing admincac@shawcable.com.

GARDENS ARE OPEN

The Rollin Art Centre gardens are now open to the public from Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., for you to wander and enjoy.

Please note that the seating benches and the swing on our property, as well as any gate latches and fence supports, the concrete balustrade, the bandstand, the entrance gate and other outdoor touchpoints will not be sanitized by Rollin Art Centre.

Washroom facilities are not available for use. While on the grounds, please supervise children at all times, supply your own hand sanitizer and practice social distancing by staying two metres apart unless you are part of an established “bubble.” If physical distancing is not possible, we recommend that guests wear a mask.

The gallery and gift shop (washrooms included) will remain closed—however, personal appointments or curbside pick-up are available. Call 250-724-3412. Go to www.alberniarts.com to view our online gallery and gift shop.

Thank you for your continued support through this difficult time.

GIFT SHOP NOW ONLINE

Available now, you can view all our items in our gift shop from the comfort of your own home.

The Rollin Art Centre is excited to bring all our one-of-a kind art pieces from our gift shop to you online at www.alberniarts.com. We have an incredible lineup of artists and a wide range of items, including pottery, woodworks, jewellery, stained glass, sun catchers, prints, painting, art cards, First Nations artwork, glass etchings, birdhouses and so much more.

When you purchase from our gift shop or make a donation, you are helping to support local artists as well as the Rollin Art Centre. We need your continued support.

HEY KIDS

We want to see what you’ve been doing!

More and more ideas are springing up to help keep children doing creative and fun projects during the pandemic. We would love to see them and be able to share them on our Facebook page.

Send us a video or photo of yourself and a project that you are currently working on (or that you have completed). You can get more ideas if you tune into our Rollin Art Centre Facebook Page.

Get your mom or dad to help take a video or photo of you creating art work and send it to Melissa at admincac@shawcable.com. Don’t forget to give us written permission, otherwise we wont be able to post it.

We are so excited to stay connected and see what you have all been working on during these crazy times!

ROTARY MURAL PROJECT

The Port Alberni Arrowsmith Rotary Club is building relationships, brick by brick.

The club and community partners are excited to announce the Rotary Community Mural Project on the backside of the Canadian Alberni Engineering building at 3101 Bird Street (the back wall across from the train station).

Fundraising includes the sale of bricks that make up the mural. The bricks can be purchased through e-transfer (arrowsmithrotaryclub@gmail.com) or by cash or cheque to Arrowsmith Rotary Club.

Check out the Rotary Club of Port Alberni Arrowsmith Facebook page for more information or call Terry Deakin at 250-720-6604.

CHAR’S PRESENTS ZOOM

Second and last Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m. (virtual doors 6:30pm) — Alberni Valley Words on Fire !

All tickets are available online through www.sidedooraccess.com or call 250-730-1636 to charge by phone or eTransfer “event date and email address” to info@charslanding.com.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

Art



