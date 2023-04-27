ARTS AROUND: Dates set for annual book sale fundraiser

This piece of artwork by Chris Doman is on display at the Grove Art Gallery in Port Alberni. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

On May 12 and 13, the Community Arts Council will be holding its annual Giant Book Sale fundraiser at the Alberni Athletic Hall.

The book sale will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The last day to drop off book and puzzle donations at the Grove Art Gallery will be Saturday, April 29. Please leave your donations in the drop box located at the front door. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“CLIMATE CHANGE”

Check out our amazing and thought-provoking art exhibit that’s currently on display at the Grove Art Gallery.

With two dozen local artists, this is one exhibit you won’t want to miss. Don’t forget to vote for your favourite piece, as we have a $500 “Peoples Choice” award up for grabs. This exhibit runs until May 26 at the Grove Art Gallery (#7-5440 Argyle Street) at Harbour Quay.

NEXT ART EXHIBIT

The next art exhibit at the Grove Art Gallery will be a celebration of Grade 12 artists from Alberni District Secondary School.

The Community Arts Council is also excited to be offering cash prize awards for first, second and third places, sponsored by the Port Alberni Toy Run.

This exhibit will feature a variety of art-making methods and a variety of mediums, including but not limited to drawing, painting, ceramics and textiles.

SOLSTICE ARTS FESTIVAL

The Community Arts Council is looking for interested artisans to set up and display their work at this year’s Solstice Arts Festival on June 17.

This year, the family-friendly festival will take place at the Harbour Quay. The quay will be closed to all vehicle traffic on this day to make it a safe place to wander and an amazing spot to celebrate the arts, music and community.

Spots are filling fast, so if you are interested, please register at the Grove Art Gallery, call 250-724-3412 or register online at www.alberniarts.com. Artisan display registration fee is $30.

ACRYLIC PAINTING WORKSHOPS

Acrylic painting instructor Susan Schaefer will be offering three different workshops in Port Alberni.

May 6 — Through the Trees

In this workshop, we will loosen up and use bold and bright colours to paint the background light as it shimmers through the forest. You will have fun working on the foreground with the tangle of twisted branches and interplay between light to dark. All levels of acrylic painters are welcome. This workshop will take place Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The cost is $125. Space is limited, so call 250-724-3412 or register online at www.alberniarts.com.

June 10 — West Coast Trees

This will be a fun day of exploring west coast trees. Schaefer will have you looking for the shapes and patterns, simplifying the lines while exaggerating the flow and curves of the trees. Let loose, paint big and let’s have some fun. Susan’s teaching method is relaxed, with positive and fun interaction, paying close attention to individual needs. This workshop will take place Saturday, June 10 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Cost is $125. All levels welcome. Space is limited, so call 250-724-3412 or register online at www.alberniarts.com.

July 15 — Sunflowers

What says summer more than warm and brightly coloured sunflowers? They are the perfect subject to paint, offering showy colours, curvy lines and forgiving designs. Be prepared to have some summer fun as instructor Schaefer shows you how to bring your painting to life, one layer at a time. This workshop will take place Saturday, July 15 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The cost is $125. Space is limited, so call 250-724-3412 or register online at www.alberniarts.com.

SOMETHING TO SING ABOUT!

Timbre! Choir is celebrating 50 years of choral singing in the Alberni Valley with a concert on Sunday, April 30 at the ADSS Theatre. Please join the choir, musical director Rosemary Lindsay and special guests (Danielle Marcinek, Ken Lister and Dave Auld).

Tickets are available through The Grove Art Gallery, from choir members, at the Echo Centre, Finishing Touches and Salmonberry’s or online at Timbre2023.eventbrite.ca.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Harbour Quay. #7-5440 Argyle St. and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. EMAIL – admincac@shawcable.com.

