Celtic Chaos will return to the Capitol Theatre on March 29. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

ARTS AROUND: Enjoy Celtic song, poetry and storytelling in Port Alberni

Celtic Chaos returns to Capitol Theatre in March

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Join the Capitol Theatre this March for a lively and entertaining afternoon of Celtic song, poetry and storytelling.

Mark your calendars for Sunday, March 29 as Celtic Chaos brings its new performance titled “For the Highlander” to Port Alberni. The show, featuring original narrative/poetry, song and music, will be performing as a fundraiser for the Community Arts Council.

Tickets are $25 each and only available at the Rollin Art Centre. The show takes place at 2 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre. Seating is limited.

PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBIT

The Rollin Art Centre’s current exhibit features two local photographers, Courtney Naesgaard and John Douglas. This exhibit displays two different styles: dramatic black and white portraits of faces around the Valley and serene landscapes of running streams and delightful wildlife.

This exhibit runs until Feb. 8.

CALL TO ALL ARTISTS

The Rollin Art Centre is now accepting applications from all visual artists and artist groups to exhibit their work in our Fine Arts Gallery during the 2021 calendar year.

Don’t miss this opportunity to have your own art exhibit or group exhibit. Application forms are available at the Rollin Art Centre or on our website. The deadline is April 30.

The gallery is located at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street and open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday. Call 250-724-3412 for more info.

BOOK DONATIONS NOW ACCEPTED

The Community Arts Council is now accepting all gently used books for our giant book sale in May. If you’re cleaning out your reading materials, now is a great time to make room for new ones by donating all those books to the Rollin Art Centre. Books can be dropped off Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

THE VICTORIA POLICE CHOIR

The Greater Victoria Police Chorus will perform in the Alberni Valley on Sunday, March 22 at 2 p.m. at the ADSS Auditorium. Tickets are $15 and available at the Rollin Art Centre. This is a benefit for the Alberni Valley chapter of the Canadian Council of the Blind.

BANNER PAINTING PROJECT

This is your last chance to take part in this year’s Arrowsmith Rotary Club annual banner painting program at the Glenwood Centre. Registration forms are available at the Rollin Art Centre until Jan. 29. The cost is $35 to paint and keep your banner after they are taken down, or $10 just to paint a banner.

Banner paint-ins take place Thursday, Feb. 6 (4-8 p.m.), Friday, Feb. 7 (12-8 p.m.), Saturday, Feb. 8 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and Sunday, Feb. 8 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

DRAW GALLERY

The Heart of Winter Group Exhibit runs until Feb. 21. Visit the gallery online at www.drawgallery.com and at the corner of Melrose Street and Eighth Avenue. DRAW Gallery is open Tuesday through Friday, 12-5 p.m., and by appointment. Call 855-755-0566.

CALL TO ARTISTS

Reflect, Consider, Study, Contemplate. The second Biennial Vancouver Island Artist Juried Art Show will take place at the Alberni Valley Museum from June 26-Sept. 12.

The submission deadline is April 17. Follow us on Facebook: ReflectShow2020. Primary indications of interest or questions can be sent to reflectshow2020@gmail.com. Attn: Robert Gunn or Chris Doman.

WINTER FILM FESTIVAL

Winter Film Fest Series tickets are on sale now at the museum. Tickets are $15 and available at the Museum Shop, which is open Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All films are shown on Sundays at 5 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre. Shows include The Song of Names (Feb. 23), Hope Gap (March 29) and Sometimes Always Never (April 19).

Enjoy the renovated theatre which includes recliner seats. Seating is now limited, so viewers are encouraged to get their series passes and tickets early.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Nickelback gears up for nostalgia tour

Just Posted

ARTS AROUND: Enjoy Celtic song, poetry and storytelling in Port Alberni

Celtic Chaos returns to Capitol Theatre in March

BUSINESS BEAT: Long-awaited second craft brewery opens in Port Alberni

New year brings new business to central Island community

Shipyard upgrade on Port Alberni’s waterfront means MV Frances Barkley retrofit happens at home

Canadian Maritime Engineering expands equipment to accept larger vessels

BUDGET 2020: City of Port Alberni department heads asked to justify costs

Faulty firefighter breathing gear, ballooning Uptown costs, train marketing all questioned

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs split home-and-home with Grizzlies

Bulldogs break four-game losing streak

VIDEO: Trudeau insists Iran respect families’ wishes when it comes to burials

All 176 people on board the Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 were killed

B.C.’s first ride-hailing app to launch in Tofino, Whistler in February

The Whistle! app will be available in Tofino on Feb.1 and in Whistler Feb. 6.

Councillor resigns in Revelstoke after colleagues approved 67% raise

Council approved a 134 per cent raise for the mayor of Revelstoke

Rolled-over dairy truck in Abbotsford lost 40,000 litres of milk

Truck removed Sunday, Jan. 19, with specialized equipment to upright vehicle

Boy, 13, arrested after alleged assault involving girl at B.C. middle school

Boy alleged to have used ‘inappropriate levels of force’ to injure the girl

B.C. premier talks forestry, service needs with handful of northern mayors in Prince George

Prince George meeting completes premier’s tour of Kitimat, Terrace, Fort St. James and Quesnel

B.C. asks health-care staff to be ‘vigilant’ when screening for coronavirus

This comes after U.S. health officials confirmed a case of the virus in Washington State

Advocates call hospital parking fees a ‘shakedown’ after learning most Island tickets are waived

Victoria General and Royal Jubilee hospitals among the most ticketed on the Island

B.C. player becomes only second Canadian to enter Hall of Fame of Baseball

Walker received 76.6 percent of the Baseball Writers of America Association vote

Most Read