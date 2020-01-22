ARTS AROUND: Enjoy Celtic song, poetry and storytelling in Port Alberni

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Join the Capitol Theatre this March for a lively and entertaining afternoon of Celtic song, poetry and storytelling.

Mark your calendars for Sunday, March 29 as Celtic Chaos brings its new performance titled “For the Highlander” to Port Alberni. The show, featuring original narrative/poetry, song and music, will be performing as a fundraiser for the Community Arts Council.

Tickets are $25 each and only available at the Rollin Art Centre. The show takes place at 2 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre. Seating is limited.

PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBIT

The Rollin Art Centre’s current exhibit features two local photographers, Courtney Naesgaard and John Douglas. This exhibit displays two different styles: dramatic black and white portraits of faces around the Valley and serene landscapes of running streams and delightful wildlife.

This exhibit runs until Feb. 8.

CALL TO ALL ARTISTS

The Rollin Art Centre is now accepting applications from all visual artists and artist groups to exhibit their work in our Fine Arts Gallery during the 2021 calendar year.

Don’t miss this opportunity to have your own art exhibit or group exhibit. Application forms are available at the Rollin Art Centre or on our website. The deadline is April 30.

The gallery is located at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street and open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday. Call 250-724-3412 for more info.

BOOK DONATIONS NOW ACCEPTED

The Community Arts Council is now accepting all gently used books for our giant book sale in May. If you’re cleaning out your reading materials, now is a great time to make room for new ones by donating all those books to the Rollin Art Centre. Books can be dropped off Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

THE VICTORIA POLICE CHOIR

The Greater Victoria Police Chorus will perform in the Alberni Valley on Sunday, March 22 at 2 p.m. at the ADSS Auditorium. Tickets are $15 and available at the Rollin Art Centre. This is a benefit for the Alberni Valley chapter of the Canadian Council of the Blind.

BANNER PAINTING PROJECT

This is your last chance to take part in this year’s Arrowsmith Rotary Club annual banner painting program at the Glenwood Centre. Registration forms are available at the Rollin Art Centre until Jan. 29. The cost is $35 to paint and keep your banner after they are taken down, or $10 just to paint a banner.

Banner paint-ins take place Thursday, Feb. 6 (4-8 p.m.), Friday, Feb. 7 (12-8 p.m.), Saturday, Feb. 8 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and Sunday, Feb. 8 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

DRAW GALLERY

The Heart of Winter Group Exhibit runs until Feb. 21. Visit the gallery online at www.drawgallery.com and at the corner of Melrose Street and Eighth Avenue. DRAW Gallery is open Tuesday through Friday, 12-5 p.m., and by appointment. Call 855-755-0566.

CALL TO ARTISTS

Reflect, Consider, Study, Contemplate. The second Biennial Vancouver Island Artist Juried Art Show will take place at the Alberni Valley Museum from June 26-Sept. 12.

The submission deadline is April 17. Follow us on Facebook: ReflectShow2020. Primary indications of interest or questions can be sent to reflectshow2020@gmail.com. Attn: Robert Gunn or Chris Doman.

WINTER FILM FESTIVAL

Winter Film Fest Series tickets are on sale now at the museum. Tickets are $15 and available at the Museum Shop, which is open Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All films are shown on Sundays at 5 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre. Shows include The Song of Names (Feb. 23), Hope Gap (March 29) and Sometimes Always Never (April 19).

Enjoy the renovated theatre which includes recliner seats. Seating is now limited, so viewers are encouraged to get their series passes and tickets early.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.