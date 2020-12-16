ARTS AROUND: Enjoy late night shopping at Rollin Art Centre

Mistletoe Market is on now until Dec. 23

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

There will be one last late-night shopping opportunity at the Rollin Art Centre’s Mistletoe Market.

The Rollin Art Centre and grounds will remain open late for one last time on Friday, Dec. 18 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., before we close for our annual winter closure. Wander our beautifully lit gardens, then join us in the gallery to enjoy some holiday shopping. This is a great way to support local artists and the Rollin Art Centre this holiday season.

SHOP LOCAL AT CHRISTMAS ARTISAN MARKET

Join us for our annual Mistletoe Market at the Rollin Art Centre, on now until Dec. 23.

Come and stroll the magically-lit gardens, then pop upstairs to the gallery (with extra COVID-19 safety protocols in place) and visit Mistletoe Market, where you will find hundreds of gift items for all your shopping needs.

All locally made, the market is a showcase of local artists, artisans, and crafters. You will find something for everyone on your list: pottery, jewellery, scarves, photographs, original paintings, glass works, holiday cards, ornaments and much more!

We are located at the corner of Argyle Street and Eighth Avenue. We are also wheelchair accessible. Masks must be worn.

MYSTERY BAG OF BOOKS

Surprise!

For just $20 you will get 10 books in one bag, all in the same genre!

By purchasing a bag of books, you will also be helping the Rollin Art Centre during this difficult time. Choose from Christmas novels, crafts, DIY books, fiction, travel, gardening, cooking, home improvements, art, spiritual, romance, fantasy, mystery, pre-teen chapter books (e.g. Nancy Drew), children’s books and even puzzles ($2 each).

These make great Christmas gifts! Bags are now available at the Rollin Art Centre. Get yours now because they sell out fast. Your support for Rollin Arts Centre is greatly needed and much appreciated.

CALLING ALL ARTISTS

The Community Arts Council is designing a new Alberni Valley artist and studio guide. If you are interested in being included in this brochure/guide, please call the Rollin Art Centre at 250-724-3412 for more information.

The guide will include local artists and a map. Five thousand guides will be printed and distributed to the tourist information center and local hot spots. The extended deadline is Jan. 31, 2021.

ROTARY COMMUNITY BANNERS

Banners are now available at the Rollin Art Centre. If you painted a banner in 2020 and would like to purchase it, stop by the Rollin Art Centre. They cost $25 and they make a great gift!

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

ArtChristmasPort Alberni

Most Read