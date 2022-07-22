ARTS AROUND: Enjoy music in the gardens at Rollin Art Centre

Teas on the Terrace take place this summer

There are just two chances left to attend our beloved Teas on the Terrace at the Rollin Art Centre this summer.

On Aug. 4 is our Strawberry Tea, with special musical guests Dennis Olsen and Guy Langlois. Tickets are $20 for two hours of beautiful music. You will be served a piece of chocolate-dipped strawberry shortcake, along with a selection of tea or coffee.

On Aug. 18 will be our final tea of the summer, a High Tea with musical guest Doug Gretsinger. Tickets are $25 for two hours of musical entertainment, served with a selection of sweets and savories, tea and coffee.

Both teas take pace on our terrace, under the canopy of trees. What a lovely way to spend an afternoon. Call 250-724-3412 or purchase tickets online at www.alberniarts.com.

CHILDREN’S ART CAMPS

There are five weeks left of our creative summer art programs for children between the ages of 7 -13. Each week features a different medium.

To register, call 250-724-3412 or visit us online at www.alberniarts.com. Spaces are limited.

NEXT ART EXHIBIT

Summer is at the Rollin Art Centre.

The next art exhibit features a selection of local artists. This exhibit titled “Summer – Seasonal Imagery” reflects the gentle changes of the summer season.

Each artist has created their own unique mood and feeling associated with summer.

Join us in the gallery on Saturday, July 30 for an opportunity to meet all the artists and share some refreshments. This exhibit begins July 27 and runs until Aug. 26.

CELTIC CHAOS

Celtic Chaos will be performing a matinee at the Capitol Theatre on Nov. 6. This fundraiser for the Community Arts Council is guaranteed to be a lively and most entertaining afternoon of Celtic song, poetry and storytelling.

Tickets are $25 and are on sale now at the Rollin Art Centre.

WHAT’S HAPPENING

July and August – Teas on the Terrace – Tickets available now

July and August – Children’s Summer Art Camps, ages 7-13

Sept. 17 – Giant Book Sale – Athletic Hall

Nov. 6 – Celtic Chaos performs – Tickets on sale now

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

Artart exhibitPort Alberni