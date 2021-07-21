ARTS AROUND: Explore florals in summer painting workshop at Rollin Art Centre

Spaces are still available for our summer art workshop exploring florals with artist Susan Schaefer. On Saturday, July 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rollin Art Centre’s outside terrace, spend a beautiful day outside exploring floral painting.
Susan will show you the steps used to tackle a painting from beginning to end. In this workshop you will learn how to make a strong drawing as the foundation for your painting, how to work with colour glazes to slowly build your piece one layer at a time, how to finish your painting and knowing when to stop.
Students should have some experience working with acrylics and will need to bring their own supplies. Sign up early as class size is limited. The cost is $110 + GST. Call 250-724-3412 to register.
GROUP EXHIBIT
The Rollin Art Centre will be holding four unique group art exhibits in 2022 and all local artists are invited to submit up to three pieces (size depending) for these inaugural exhibitions.
All mediums are welcome, including acrylics, oil, watercolour, pottery, sculpture, jewellery and photography. The exhibit is titled “Seasonal Imagery” and each season will create a unique mood and feeling associated with each of the four seasons. For example, winter can mean quiet contemplations, spring can mean happiness, summer can mean peaceful contentment and autumn can mean melancholy and solemnity. It’s up to your interpretation—an interpersonal reflection!
Contact the Rollin Art Centre for more information at 250-724-3412
PATTERN PANDEMONIUM
The next summer camp art camp at the Rollin Art Centre is Pattern Pandemonium from July 26 to 30. Draw, doodle and make your own stamps to design beautiful and wacky patterns!
Camps are for ages 8-10 on Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to noon. Space is limited to 10 students, so register now for $90 per week. Registration forms can be found at www.alberniarts.com. Call 250-724-3412 for more information.
New this year is the Artist Grove every Monday and Wednesday (1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.) for ages 11-13.
TRAVELLING QUILT RAFFLE
The Community Arts Council has two raffles this summer. Along with our annual summer basket raffle, we are also raffling off a hand-quilted queen size quilt.
Tickets are $2 each or three for $5. They can be purchased by sending an e-transfer or over the phone with credit card. You can also pop into the gallery from Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street.
WOMEN’S WORK
The current art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre is titled “Women’s Work” and features a group of five local female artists: Sue Thomas, Jillian Mayne, Colleen Clancy, Ann McIvor and Laurie Blakley.
Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.