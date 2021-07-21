ARTS AROUND: Explore florals in summer painting workshop at Rollin Art Centre

MELISSA MARTIN

Spaces are still available for our summer art workshop exploring florals with artist Susan Schaefer. On Saturday, July 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rollin Art Centre’s outside terrace, spend a beautiful day outside exploring floral painting.

Susan will show you the steps used to tackle a painting from beginning to end. In this workshop you will learn how to make a strong drawing as the foundation for your painting, how to work with colour glazes to slowly build your piece one layer at a time, how to finish your painting and knowing when to stop.

Students should have some experience working with acrylics and will need to bring their own supplies. Sign up early as class size is limited. The cost is $110 + GST. Call 250-724-3412 to register.

GROUP EXHIBIT

The Rollin Art Centre will be holding four unique group art exhibits in 2022 and all local artists are invited to submit up to three pieces (size depending) for these inaugural exhibitions.

All mediums are welcome, including acrylics, oil, watercolour, pottery, sculpture, jewellery and photography. The exhibit is titled “Seasonal Imagery” and each season will create a unique mood and feeling associated with each of the four seasons. For example, winter can mean quiet contemplations, spring can mean happiness, summer can mean peaceful contentment and autumn can mean melancholy and solemnity. It’s up to your interpretation—an interpersonal reflection!

Exhibition dates are as follows: Winter is Feb. 2 to March 27, Spring is May 25 to June 18, Summer is July 27 to Aug. 27 and Autumn is Nov. 9-26.

Contact the Rollin Art Centre for more information at 250-724-3412

PATTERN PANDEMONIUM

The next summer camp art camp at the Rollin Art Centre is Pattern Pandemonium from July 26 to 30. Draw, doodle and make your own stamps to design beautiful and wacky patterns! From card-making to exploring the garden to creating intricate works of art to hang on your wall, this camp has it all!

Camps are for ages 8-10 on Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to noon. Space is limited to 10 students, so register now for $90 per week. Registration forms can be found at www.alberniarts.com. Call 250-724-3412 for more information.

New this year is the Artist Grove every Monday and Wednesday (1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.) for ages 11-13.

The cost is $25 per workshop. Each workshop will feature a selection of prompts, supplies and a tutorial that you can use to inspire your experimenting. Whether you like painting, creative writing, sculpture or paper folding, there will always be something for every artist.

TRAVELLING QUILT RAFFLE

The Community Arts Council has two raffles this summer. Along with our annual summer basket raffle, we are also raffling off a hand-quilted queen size quilt. This quilt is very special, as it was created by a group of ladies during the last year spent in isolation. The quilt is being showcased at the Rollin Art Centre for all to see.

Tickets are $2 each or three for $5. They can be purchased by sending an e-transfer or over the phone with credit card. You can also pop into the gallery from Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street.

WOMEN’S WORK

The current art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre is titled “Women’s Work” and features a group of five local female artists: Sue Thomas, Jillian Mayne, Colleen Clancy, Ann McIvor and Laurie Blakley.

This exciting exhibit showcases individualism. The diversity of the work reflects each woman’s unique creative process and artistic expression. Join us in the gallery to help support local art. The exhibit can also be viewed online at www.alberniarts.com.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

