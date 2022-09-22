ARTS AROUND: Fast-paced painting offered for kids and teens in Port Alberni

The Rollin Art Centre will be hosting an art throw-down for kids and teens on Sept. 24. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Hey kids and teens…do you like to paint?

Join us at the Rollin Art Centre for a day of painting on Saturday, Sept. 24 for an art throw-down.

In the first round, elementary school-aged children (5-12) can paint for free from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participants must pre-register by calling 250-724-3412. Everyone receives a prize sponsored by the San Group.

In the second round, teens between the ages of 13-18 will battle the clock and each other in three fast-paced rounds of painting, with prize money available sponsored by the San Group. The cost is $10 to register. Call the Rollin Art Centre at 250-724-3412 to register or sign up online at www.alberniarts.com.

CONVERSATION CAFÉ

Meet the Alberni Valley’s creatives in a chill local setting, where we give voice to key issues in the creative sector, learn about opportunities and challenges at the local level and plot our way forward in the new realities of our changing community.

This event is facilitated by Theresa Kingston on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 7-9 p.m. at Steampunk Café.

MYSTERY AT ROLLIN

Check out the latest art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre, featuring local artist Mystery McCarthy.

McCarthy’s exhibit, titled, “THE ART OF MYSTERY,” runs until Oct. 7.

“Painting is the key to the secret garden, a doorway to a magical and mysterious place,” says McCarthy. “My deepest wish is that my paintings will evoke a shared sense of wonder, and a feeling of mystery. Darkest colours explore the depths of shadows, and then withdraw to reveal soft light.”

CELTIC CHAOS

Celtic Chaos will perform a matinee as a fundraiser for the Rollin Art Centre.

“For the Highlander” is a high-energy, fun performance by Celtic Chaos which tells their story in original narrative, poetry, song and music.

The show takes place Sunday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre. Tickets are $25 each and are on sale now at the Rollin Art Centre. Purchase them online at www.alberniarts.com.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

ArtPort Alberni