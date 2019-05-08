ARTS AROUND: Find your new favourite book at Port Alberni’s Giant Book Sale

Echo Centre was hopping with book lovers last year as the Rollin Art Centre held its annual book sale. It is a major fundraiser for the art gallery and a favourite for bibliophiles looking for good deals. SUBMITTED PHOTO

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

It’s HERE!

Don’t forget to stop by the Echo Centre this weekend to take advantage of thousands of books for sale at our Annual Book Sale. This is our biggest fundraiser for the year and a great opportunity to find amazing books at very reasonable prices.

There will be thousands of books, puzzles and videos. Pay by cash, debit, Visa and Mastercard. Come out and support this amazing event on Friday, May 10 (6-8 p.m.) or Saturday, May 11 (9 a.m. – 3 p.m.) at Echo Community Centre.

ART EXHIBIT

Cathy Stewart opens the Rollin Art Centre’s next exhibit tomorrow with “This Land is Your Land II.”

Cathy, a painter, interprets her images based on her travels, the Arctic (where she worked for ten years) and West Coast scenes of rainforest, totems, land and seascapes. She states, “After growing up in the Alberni Valley, I developed an early love and respect for Mother Nature.”

Cathy’s exhibit runs from May 9-31. Stop by the gallery on Saturday, May 11 from 1-3 p.m. for an opportunity to meet the artist and enjoy some refreshments.

ALLS I’M SAYING

If you love to laugh and are looking for a fun evening out, then Derek Edwards’ comedy tour on Friday, May 31 at the ADSS Theatre is the place to be!

“All’s I’m Saying” is Derek’s new 90-minute stand-up comedy show. From Vegas to St. John’s, this Just-For-Laughs veteran is universally considered to be among the comic elite. Derek is a four-time nominee and winner of Best Stand-up Comic.

Reserved seating tickets are $47.50 and are available at the Rollin Art Centre. Call now: 250-724-3412.

TEAS ON THE TERRACE

As the lovely weather arrives here in the Alberni Valley, it’s time to begin thinking of all the wonderful events that take place in the summer. Teas on the Terrace, at The Rollin Art Centre, is one of those MUSTS.

Tickets are now on sale, and we are offering some great savings plus the addition of two Sunday teas for all you “working people” who can’t make our Thursday teas.

There is a total of 10 teas this summer, including six “Low” Teas and four “High” Teas. Tickets are $20 for any high tea and $15 for low teas. Package deals are $150 for 10 teas (savings of $20) or five teas for $80.

WEAVING WORKSHOPS

Instructor and Campbell River artist Amy Dugas will teach you to explore Japanese random weaving techniques to create your own organically shaped basket, birdhouse and sculptural items in these three wonderful workshops being offered.

• June 22, 12-3 p.m. — Freehand wicker weaving basket with wood handle — a beginner three-hour workshop.

Explore the Japanese random weave technique to create your own organically shaped basket.

A selection of wooden handles will be made available to give your basket its own uniqueness. $95 plus $12 materials.

• July 13, 12-3 p.m. — Wicker basket weaving birdhouse — a three-hour class, $95 plus $12 materials. • August 10 — Wicker weaving sculptural item — a four-hour workshop, $110 plus $12 per person for materials.

For more info call 250-724-3412. Register today!

WATERCOLOUR WORKSHOP

Mark your calendars for another fabulous workshop being offered by Cynthia Bonesky.

Cynthia will be teaching portraits using watercolors in this two-day workshop on Oct 2 and 3. The cost is $150 and you can register at Rollin Art Centre: 250-724-3412.

FELTING WORKSHOPS

Saltspring Island artist Laurie Steffler will be holding two different felting workshops. Register today: 250-724-3412.

Nuno Silk Chiffon Scarf Felting Workshop – Create a double-sided felt scarf with merino wool and silk chiffon. Laurie will demonstrate many design ideas, including how to join different silk fabrics, create holes and openings for fastening the scarf in place, make felt leaves and vines that trail off the silk chiffon border, flower designs that can become button fasteners, colour layering and incorporating embellishments like silk hankies. You will learn how to felt by hand with tips and techniques that will make the felting process as easy and as fast as possible. Sept. 26, 9-5 p.m., cost is $150 plus $35 supplies.

Jazzy Felt Bag, Bowl or Sculptural Felt Hat –Learn how to create a resist for your own unique seamless felt bag, sculptural vessel or bowl style. You will learn how to felt by hand with tips and techniques that will make the felting process as easy and as fast as possible. You will gain a comprehensive understanding of using the seamless resist technique, how to layer wool for colour blending, how to incorporate embellishments and how to shape and sculpt wool. Sept 27, 9-4 p.m., cost is $150 plus $35 materials.

CLEAN OUT YOUR SEWING ROOM

The Rollin Art Centre is having a fun garage sale of sorts.

Clean Out Your Sewing Room is a fun way to clean out your sewing or craft room. Join us on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 1-4 p.m. at the United Church Hall for a day of selling all your odds and sods and sewing room items, such as sewing machines, fabrics, patterns, knitting needles, scissors ands bobs.

Rent a table for $20. Space is limited, so call today to register: 250-724-3412.

CLASSICAL CONCERT SERIES

The classical concerts lineup for season four consists of the following four concerts for the same $100 season subscription fee: Orontes Guitar Quartet (October 5), Trio d’Argento (January 24), the Elmer Iseler Singers (March 15) and the Buzz Brass Quintet (May 1).

Subscriptions are available from committee members (phone David Cox at 250-723-8362 or Colleen Goodrich at 250-723-5407) and from Rollin Art Centre ($10 service charge). All concerts will be held at the Arrowsmith Baptist Church. alberniclassicalconcerts.ca.

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Thursday, May 9, 7:30 p.m., C.R. Avery – brilliant poet/spoken-word/blues artist

Friday, May 10, 3 p.m., Acoustic Guitar Workshop with Guitar Virtuoso Don Alder

Friday, May 10, 7:30 p.m., An Evening with Don Alder – Guitar Virtuoso

Saturday, May 11, 3 p.m., Hand Drumming Workshop with “Voodoo” Dave McGrath

Saturday, May 11, 7:30 p.m., TerraZetto – Warm Zesty Continental Music

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.