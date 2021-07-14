ARTS AROUND: Giant book sale arrives in Port Alberni this weekend

The Rollin Art Centre’s Giant Book Sale is a major fundraiser for the art gallery and a favourite for bibliophiles looking for good deals. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

This weekend is the Community Arts Council’s annual Giant Book Sale fundraiser.

The event is slightly different this year, as the book sale will be held outdoors (weather permitting) at the old Gill Elementary School on Beaver Creek Road. It runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 17.

This is the Community Arts Council’s biggest fundraiser of the year and a great opportunity to buy amazing books at very reasonable prices. There will be thousands of books in different genres and some jigsaw puzzles. Pay by cash, with cheques or by credit card. After a year without this major fundraiser, we are looking forward to seeing you all again!

Due to COVID-19, limited numbers of people will be allowed at one time. There will also directional arrows, sanitizing stations and social distancing.

LAST CHANCE

There is still time to take part in the Canada Connects National Mural Project.

Purchase your mosaic tile kits at the Rollin Art Centre and create your masterpiece. Kits include a 6” by 6” canvas panel, paints, a small easel, two paint brushes and a participant guide. Buy one for $67, buy two for $47 each or buy three or more for $37 each.

Photos of your finished painted tiles must be submitted by July 15. This is a great creative activity for family or friends!

EXPLORING FLORALS

Spend a beautiful day outside on the gallery terrace exploring floral painting on Saturday, July 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rollin Art Centre.

Susan Schaefer will show you the steps used to tackle a painting from beginning to end. Students should have some experience working with acrylics and will need to bring their own supplies. The cost is $110 + GST. Call 250-724-3412 to register.

DREAM HOME MAKEOVER

Dream Home Makeover is the next children’s summer art class, running from July 19 to 23. In this camp, you will get to create your own dream house (or school, arcade, or any other building) and build a miniature model to show off to all your friends and family!

This camp is open to ages 8-10 and runs from 10 a.m. to noon every day. Space is limited to 10 students, so register now: 250-724-3412. The cost is $90 per week.

TRAVELLING QUILT RAFFLE

The Community Arts Council has two raffles beginning July 1.

Along with our annual summer basket raffle, we are also raffling off an amazing, hand-quilted queen-size quilt. This quilt was created by a group of ladies during the last year spent in isolation during the pandemic. The quilt is being showcased at the Rollin Art Centre for all to see.

Tickets are $2 each or three for $5. Tickets can be purchased by sending an e-transfer, over the phone or you can pop into the gallery from Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WOMEN’S WORK

The current art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre is titled “Women’s Work” and features a group of five local female artists: Sue Thomas, Jillian Mayne, Colleen Clancy, Ann McIvor and Laurie Blakley.

This exciting exhibit showcases individualism. The diversity of the work reflects each woman’s unique creative process and artistic expression. Join us in the gallery to help support local art.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

