ARTS AROUND: Giant book sale cancelled for 2020

It is with great sadness we must announce that our annual Giant Book Sale has been cancelled for this year.

Due to COVID-19, we must consider the safety of our community and volunteers and feel that we must do the responsible thing and cancel this year’s event.

We will now look forward to our book sale on May 7 and 8 in 2021 and hope you will join us with this giant fundraiser.

MYSTERY BAG OF BOOKS

Surprise!

For just $20 you will get 10 books, all in the same genre, and you will be helping Rollin Art Centre during this difficult time.

The genres are fiction, romance, fantasy, mystery, travel, cooking, gardening, pre-teen chapter books (e.g. Nancy Drew), children’s books and so much more.

Bags are now available at the Rollin Art Centre. Get yours now because they sell out fast!

ART EXHIBIT

Join us at the Rollin Art Centre gallery, where family come together.

This month’s exhibit features Pam Turner and her grandson, Rylan Bourne. Pam mixes paper collage, acrylic paint and pen to create her unique style, from poppies to far-away landscapes. With his first exhibit, Rylan shows that art runs in the family.

This exhibit runs until Oct. 31.

RETURNS FOR ROLLIN

Here is an easy way to help with much-needed funds for the Rollin Art Centre: donate all your empty bottles at our local bottle depot (3533 Fourth Ave).

When you return your bottles, our account is #E100093. Mention you are donating to the Community Arts Council. Yes, it’s just that easy.

MISTLETOE MARKET

Calling all local artisans and crafters! The Rollin Art Centre will once again be holding its annual Mistletoe Market for the month of December.

Due to COVID-19, all craft markets on the island have been cancelled for this year—however, we are still holding ours with safety protocols in place.

If you are interested in joining us this year, please call 250-724-3412 or stop by the Rollin Art Centre for more info.

CELTIC CHAOS TICKET HOLDERS

The Community Arts Council is very sad to announce that the Celtic Chaos for the Highlanders fundraiser has now been officially cancelled due to COVID-19.

This was a fundraiser for us, with a goal to raise much-needed funding for the Rollin Art Centre. If you would like to return your ticket for a full refund, you may do so at the Rollin Art Centre. However, if you would like to donate that amount, we would like to offer you a special tax receipt for that donation. It has been a struggle for us, and we are hopeful you will donate your ticket cost back to us.

DAVID BOWIE CONCERT

A Night of Bowie – The Definitive Bowie Experience has once again been postponed, this time to October 2021.

All pre-purchased tickets will be honoured.

CHAR’S PRESENTS ZOOM

Second and last Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m. (virtual doors 6:30 p.m.), Alberni Valley Words on Fire online. Visit www.charslanding.com for more info.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

