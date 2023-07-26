ARTS AROUND: Grove Art Gallery presents Paverpol workshop

A Paverpol sculpture on display at The Grove Art Gallery in Port Alberni, as part of the Wednesday Painters exhibit. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Get your hands dirty and be creative at The Grove Art Gallery in Port Alberni with a new, introductory workshop into the world of Paverpol.

In this class, you’ll learn the basics of making a simple armature from wire, tinfoil and masking tape. Instructor Cheryl Frehlich will show you the techniques of dipping and wrapping using a liquid hardener called Paverpol. Paverpol can be left outside in the elements, so it makes a great garden accessory!

This is a messy process so please wear old clothes. If you don’t like messy hands, please bring a few pairs of latex gloves. Space is limited, so call 250-724-3412 to register.

The workshop is Friday, Aug. 18 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The cost is $130, including all materials. The Grove is located at #7-5440 Argyle Street (Harbour Quay).

SUMMER ART CAMPS

Hey parents, looking for a creative summer camp for your kids?

Kids between the ages of seven and 13 can explore the world of art at our weekly art camps, designed to bring out the artist in every child. Weekly camps cost $95 and include a t-shirt.

· August 1-4 – Build it!

· Aug 8-11 – Art Explosion

· Aug 15-18 – Décor & More

FRIDAY EVENINGS

Just a reminder, the Grove Art Gallery is open until 8 p.m. every Friday this summer, giving you just another reason to come on down to the Harbour Quay. We will have artists in attendance every Friday to demonstrate and display their artwork outside the gallery from 5-8 p.m.

The Friday night market also takes place in the evening at the Spirit Square, with live music. What a great way to spend a summer evening!

ONLY A FEW PHOTOS LEFT FOR EXHIBIT

We are still looking for artists to be a part of our next open art exhibit at The Grove Art Gallery. Artists will take inspiration for their work from historical photographs, selected from a “blind” envelope. There are only a few photos left, so register today and give yourself plenty of time to complete your piece. The deadline is Aug. 26.

The Grove Art Gallery is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or call 250-724-3412.

WEDNESDAY PAINTERS

The Wednesday Painters Group is currently on display at The Grove Art Gallery, featuring an amazing collection of work by 12 local artists, with more than 50 pieces in mediums such as oil, watercolour, pen and ink, fibre art, silk fusion, clay and Paverpol.

This exhibit runs until Aug. 25. If you would like to join the Wednesday Painters, please stop by the gallery for more details. They are always looking for new members.

SPONSOR AN ART EXHIBIT

The Community Arts Council is seeking “Best in Show” sponsorship prize money for our upcoming art exhibits. If you would like to sponsor a future art exhibit, please contact Melissa Martin at the Grove Art Gallery for details: 250-724-3412. Tax receipts are available for any sponsorships over $100.

CALL TO ARTISTS

The Grove Art Gallery is now accepting applications from all visual artists and artist groups who want to exhibit their work in our Fine Arts Gallery during the 2024 calendar year. Application forms are available at the Grove Art Gallery or on our website at www.alberniarts.com. The deadline is August 31.

We are also interested themes for our open art exhibits. Email me your ideas at admincac@shawcable.com.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Harbour Quay (#7-5440 Argyle St.), and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: admincac@shawcable.com.

Artart exhibitPort Alberni