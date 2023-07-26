ARTS AROUND: Grove Art Gallery presents Paverpol workshop

Get your hands dirty and be creative at The Grove Art Gallery in Port Alberni with a new, introductory workshop into the world of Paverpol.
In this class, you’ll learn the basics of making a simple armature from wire, tinfoil and masking tape. Instructor Cheryl Frehlich will show you the techniques of dipping and wrapping using a liquid hardener called Paverpol. Paverpol can be left outside in the elements, so it makes a great garden accessory!
This is a messy process so please wear old clothes. If you don’t like messy hands, please bring a few pairs of latex gloves. Space is limited, so call 250-724-3412 to register.
The workshop is Friday, Aug. 18 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The cost is $130, including all materials. The Grove is located at #7-5440 Argyle Street (Harbour Quay).
SUMMER ART CAMPS
Hey parents, looking for a creative summer camp for your kids?
Kids between the ages of seven and 13 can explore the world of art at our weekly art camps, designed to bring out the artist in every child. Weekly camps cost $95 and include a t-shirt.
· August 1-4 – Build it!
· Aug 8-11 – Art Explosion
· Aug 15-18 – Décor & More
ONLY A FEW PHOTOS LEFT FOR EXHIBIT
We are still looking for artists to be a part of our next open art exhibit at The Grove Art Gallery. Artists will take inspiration for their work from historical photographs, selected from a “blind” envelope. There are only a few photos left, so register today and give yourself plenty of time to complete your piece. The deadline is Aug. 26.
The Grove Art Gallery is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or call 250-724-3412.
WEDNESDAY PAINTERS
The Wednesday Painters Group is currently on display at The Grove Art Gallery, featuring an amazing collection of work by 12 local artists, with more than 50 pieces in mediums such as oil, watercolour, pen and ink, fibre art, silk fusion, clay and Paverpol.
This exhibit runs until Aug. 25. If you would like to join the Wednesday Painters, please stop by the gallery for more details. They are always looking for new members.
SPONSOR AN ART EXHIBIT
The Community Arts Council is seeking “Best in Show” sponsorship prize money for our upcoming art exhibits. If you would like to sponsor a future art exhibit, please contact Melissa Martin at the Grove Art Gallery for details: 250-724-3412. Tax receipts are available for any sponsorships over $100.
Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Harbour Quay (#7-5440 Argyle St.), and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: admincac@shawcable.com.