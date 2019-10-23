ARTS AROUND: High energy fundraiser brings Brazil to the Alberni Valley

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Community Arts Council presents a family friendly fundraiser with Aché Brasil Dance troop.

This high energy dance troop is an explosion of colour, energy and music that represents the culture, the traditions, the beliefs, the music and the movement of the people of Brazil. It is equal parts music, dance and spectacle.

Funds raised will be used for the maintenance of Rollin Art Centre’s gardens and grounds. Tickets are on sale only at the Rollin Art Centre (Adults $25, Seniors and Students $20, Children 12 and under $10). The show is Sunday Nov. 3 at 3 p.m. at the ADSS Auditorium.

SATURDAYS ARE KRAFT DAYS

If you are between the ages of 7 and 13 and you love glitter glue, googly eyes and all the wacky ways you can use pipe cleaners, then drop by the Rollin Art Centre for a fun craft every Saturday afternoon from 1-3 p.m, where you will be creating some fun memories and souvenirs in theme with the season. No registration required.

MISTLETOE MARKET

The Rollin Art Centre is looking for all artisans and crafters to take part in this year’s Mistletoe Market at the Rollin Art Centre. If you are interested, stop by and pick up your form today. All you need is a current Community Arts Council membership to take part. The deadline for submissions is the last week in November.

Mistletoe Market is open the entire month of December and is a great way to showcase your one-of-a-kind works. For more info call 250-724-342 today.

SPIRITS OF EARTH, WIND AND WATER

This is the last week to see the current art exhibit at Rollin Art Centre with two local artists expressing their love of nature. Shelley Penner, known for her love of birds, offers a new look with her realistic detailed paintings of birds, while Nigel Atkin carves otters out of local wood.

This exhibit is an expressive love of art mixed with an exceptional love of nature, and a keen eye to details. “Spirits of Earth, Wind and Water” is on now until Oct. 30.

BOOK DONATIONS NOW ACCEPTED

The Community Arts Council is now accepting all gently used books for our giant book sale in May. If you’re cleaning out your reading materials, now is a great time to make room for new ones by donating all those books to the Rollin Art Centre. Books can be dropped off Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

LANGUAGE POLE

Join speakers Jeff Cook and Cecil Dawson on Thursday, October 24 at 7 p.m. at the Maritime Heritage Gallery (Lighthouse Pier) to see the Indigenous Language Revitalization Pole carved by Tim Paul and others. Hear the Nuu-Chah-Nulth story of its 11 figures, encompassing all of nature. Admission is with PAMHS membership or by donation. For more info, call 250-723-8362.

MAMMA MIA

The Portal Players present the wonderful musical, Mamma Mia, until Nov. 2. You’ll be singing in the isles!

Tickets are $30 for all seating and are available at the Rollin Art Centre, Capitol Theatre box office or online. Hurry up and buy your tickets, because these shows will be a sell out!

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Thursday, Oct. 24, 7:30 p.m., Seth Anderson

Friday, Oct 25, 7:30 p.m., Nomadic Ivories with Nathanael Schaeffer

Saturday, Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m., Sue Decker – soulful roots & blues

Wednesday, Oct. 30, 7 p.m., AV Words on Fire ! – Spoken Word Open Mic featuring Jackie Swann