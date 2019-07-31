ARTS AROUND: Jazz duo takes on Teas on the Terrace in Port Alberni

The Rollin Art Centre’s next Tea on the Terrace happens Thursday, Aug. 8, with musical guests jazz duo Dennis Olsen and Guy Langlois. This performance will feature Latin, popular standards and classic hits, with Olsen and Langlois playing everything from Cole Porter to Carlos Santana, Jimi Hendrix and Led Zeppelin.
We will be serving our High Tea, with two sweets and two savories served on a tiered plate. Tickets are only $20 for this tea.
These teas are a wonderful way to spend the afternoon, but are also a main fundraiser for the Community Arts Council. Please buy your tickets today to help with much-needed funds that help offset the costs of future programs and maintenance for the grounds and gardens at the Rollin Art Centre.
Check out our Facebook page for a complete list of musicals guests for the summer.
SCULPTURAL BASKET WEAVING
Amy Dugas, Campbell River artist, is set to teach her third summer basket weaving workshop on Aug. 10.This class will build upon techniques already learned while you are free to create your own unique woven sculpture and explore different woven shapes alongside the traditional basket. The focus will be on developing your weaving techniques around our varied materials to create beautiful, organic woven sculptures.
The workshop runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $110 plus $12 for materials.
This class is designed for those who have been introduced to the medium and tools and are seeking continued learning and practicing. Skill development will be the focus. These classes are ideal to be taken repeatedly for continued practice. Call 250-724-3412 to register today!
SUMMER CHILDREN’S ART CAMPS
There’s still room to register your children for our summer art programs for children aged 5-12. We offer two very exciting programs for children during the months of July and August, with something different each week.
What a great way to have fun while learning new techniques and making new friends! For more information, stop by the Rollin Art Centre or call 250-724-3412.
YOUTH ART AND CREATIVE WRITING PROGRAMS
Novelty Creative Writing Programs for Youth are open to ages 10-15. Call the Rollin Art Centre for more info on dates and themes for each week. Drop in is $15 per session or $75 for all six sessions.
Art of Stories Workshops cost $50 per three-day session.
AV PHOTO CLUB
The Rollin Art Centre’s current art exhibit features the Alberni Valley Photography Club, with Bonnie Brandner, Ron Brandner, Courtney Neasgaard, Carl Sexsmith, Carole Barnett, Erica Watson and Pauline Hannaford. This amazing showcase of photographs is titled, “Perspectives in Photography.” From spectacular birds to mountain views, this collection is breathtaking. The exhibit will run until Aug. 23.
CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS
Thursday, Aug 1, 7:30 p.m., Ilhan Saferali Jazz Quartet
Thursday, Aug 8, 7:30 p.m., Amy Bishop from CTV’s The Launch to Char’s Landing
Friday, Aug 9, 7:30 p.m., JOHN LEE: Next Generation JAZZ Collective
