ARTS AROUND: Jazz duo takes on Teas on the Terrace in Port Alberni

Dennis Olsen and Guy Langlois perform on stage at the Rollin Art Centre during Days with the Arts in 2018. NEWS FILE PHOTO

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Rollin Art Centre’s next Tea on the Terrace happens Thursday, Aug. 8, with musical guests jazz duo Dennis Olsen and Guy Langlois. This performance will feature Latin, popular standards and classic hits, with Olsen and Langlois playing everything from Cole Porter to Carlos Santana, Jimi Hendrix and Led Zeppelin.

We will be serving our High Tea, with two sweets and two savories served on a tiered plate. Tickets are only $20 for this tea.

These teas are a wonderful way to spend the afternoon, but are also a main fundraiser for the Community Arts Council. Please buy your tickets today to help with much-needed funds that help offset the costs of future programs and maintenance for the grounds and gardens at the Rollin Art Centre.

Check out our Facebook page for a complete list of musicals guests for the summer.

SCULPTURAL BASKET WEAVING

Amy Dugas, Campbell River artist, is set to teach her third summer basket weaving workshop on Aug. 10.This class will build upon techniques already learned while you are free to create your own unique woven sculpture and explore different woven shapes alongside the traditional basket. The focus will be on developing your weaving techniques around our varied materials to create beautiful, organic woven sculptures. Some may be suitable for storage, some may be decorative. All will be their own works of art.

The workshop runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $110 plus $12 for materials.

This class is designed for those who have been introduced to the medium and tools and are seeking continued learning and practicing. Skill development will be the focus. These classes are ideal to be taken repeatedly for continued practice. Call 250-724-3412 to register today!

SUMMER CHILDREN’S ART CAMPS

There’s still room to register your children for our summer art programs for children aged 5-12. We offer two very exciting programs for children during the months of July and August, with something different each week.

What a great way to have fun while learning new techniques and making new friends! For more information, stop by the Rollin Art Centre or call 250-724-3412.

YOUTH ART AND CREATIVE WRITING PROGRAMS

Novelty Creative Writing Programs for Youth are open to ages 10-15. Call the Rollin Art Centre for more info on dates and themes for each week. Drop in is $15 per session or $75 for all six sessions.

Art of Stories Workshops cost $50 per three-day session.

BRAZILAN DANCE TROOP

Aché Brasil Dance Troop is an explosion of colour, energy and music! Aché Brasil represents the culture, the traditions, the beliefs, the music and the movement of the people of Brazil, with equal parts music, dance and spectacle.

Tickets are now on sale for this show at the ADSS Auditorium on Sunday, Nov. 3 (at 3 p.m.). You can purchase them at the Rollin Art Centre for $25 for adults, $20 for seniors/students and $10 for children 12 and under.

This is a fundraiser for the Rollin Art Centre gardens and grounds.

AV PHOTO CLUB

The Rollin Art Centre’s current art exhibit features the Alberni Valley Photography Club, with Bonnie Brandner, Ron Brandner, Courtney Neasgaard, Carl Sexsmith, Carole Barnett, Erica Watson and Pauline Hannaford. This amazing showcase of photographs is titled, “Perspectives in Photography.” From spectacular birds to mountain views, this collection is breathtaking. The exhibit will run until Aug. 23.

CLEAN OUT YOUR SEWING ROOM

Clean Out Your Sewing Room is a fun way to clean out your sewing or craft room. Join us on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 1-4 p.m. at the United Church Hall for a day of selling all your odds and sods and sewing room items, such as sewing machines, fabrics, patterns, knitting needles, scissors and bobs. Rent a table for $20. Space is very limited, so call today to register: 250-724-3412.

TWO FELTING WORKSHOPS WITH SALTSPRING ISLAND ARTIST – LAURIE STEFFLER

Saltspring Island artist Laurie Steffler will offer two felting workshops at the Rollin Art Centre. Register today at 250-724-3412.

Nuno Silk Chiffon Scarf Felting Workshop – Create a double-sided felt scarf with merino wool and silk chiffon. You will learn how to felt by hand with tips and techniques that will make the felting process as easy and fast as possible. Sept 26, 9-5 p.m., cost is $150 plus $35 supplies.

Jazzy Felt Bag, Bowl or Sculptural Felt Hat –Learn how to create a resist for your own unique seamless felt bag, sculptural vessel or bowl style. Sept 27, 9-4 p.m. Cost is $150 plus $35 materials.

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Thursday, Aug 1, 7:30 p.m., Ilhan Saferali Jazz Quartet

Thursday, Aug 8, 7:30 p.m., Amy Bishop from CTV’s The Launch to Char’s Landing

Friday, Aug 9, 7:30 p.m., JOHN LEE: Next Generation JAZZ Collective

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.