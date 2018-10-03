ARTS AROUND: Joanne Thomas makes art with mason jars

The next art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre features Victoria artist Joanne Thomas.

Known for her watercolour series on mason jars, Joanne brings her delightful collection to the walls of the gallery.

“This series began as a family history project and has evolved into a larger work that intertwines food and ecological security with family history,” she explained.

Join us in the gallery on Saturday, Oct. 20 from 1-3 p.m. for refreshments and an opportunity to meet Joanne. This exhibit runs from Oct. 18- Nov. 23.

MARKET AT THE MILL

Join us for a community tradition: celebrating our annual Christmas at the Mill.

Every year the Community Arts Council brings a variety of artisans and crafters to the Mill to ring in the Christmas season. This year promises to be bigger and better, with the Mill light-up, trains, bonfires, a smores bar, carollers and so much more.

If you are interested in renting a table ($80 for three days), please contact the Rollin Art Centre for more information. Dates for this year are Nov. 30 – Dec. 2. Call 250-724-3412 to book your table.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Portal Players Dramatic Society is excited to bring Little Shop of Horrors to the Capitol Theatre from Oct. 17-Nov. 3.

Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. A special Gala Night will take place Oct. 17. For $50 this includes a $25 tax receipt. Call for more info: 250-723-1195.

Tickets are available at the Rollin Art Centre and at the Capitol Theatre box office.

FILM FEST

All films are shown on Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre. Passes are $27 and single tickets are $10 each. Tickets and series passes are available for sale at the museum. Single tickets are also available at the door on film night. The next film is titled “Drawing Home” and takes place on Sunday, Oct. 28.

FOUR CLASSICAL CONCERTS

Season tickets are still available for this year’s Classical Concert Series. A fourth concert has been added, for the same low subscription fee.

The first concert is with Ian Parker (pianist) on Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. Subscriptions are available at Rollin Arts Centre ($110) and from committee members (phone David Cox at 250-723-8362 or Colleen Goodrich at 250-723-5407). All concerts are held at the Arrowsmith Baptist Church. For information visit www.alberniclassicalconcerts.ca.

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Advanced tickets available at Char’s Landing or the Rollin Art Centre.

Wednesday, Oct. 3, 6 p.m. Theology on Tap (first Wednesday of each month)

Friday, Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m., Sue Decker – Slide Guitar Songstress *NEW TIME*

Saturday, Oct 6, 7:30 p.m., Egypt’s Revolution Records – Hip Hop *NEW TIME*

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.