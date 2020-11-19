ARTS AROUND: Landscapes and florals on display for November

Mistletoe Market begins on Dec. 1

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Surround yourself with beauty! Stop and smell the roses and feel the forest engulf you.

That is what you will experience when you stop by the Rollin Art Centre to see this visually stunning exhibit titled, “Landscapes and Florals.” Alberni Valley artists Cynthia Bonesky and Jan Vriesen paint as if you were looking at a photograph. Details and perspective bring their paintings to life.

This exhibit runs until Nov. 28.

MYSTERY BAG OF BOOKS

Surprise!

For just $20 you will get 10 books in one bag, all in the same genre. By purchasing a bag of books, you will also be helping the Rollin Art Centre during this difficult time!

Choose from many different genres: fiction, travel, gardening, cooking, home improvements, art, spiritual, romance, fantasy, mystery, pre-teen chapter books (e.g. Nancy Drew), children’s books and so much more.

Bags are now available at the Rollin Art Centre. These make great Christmas gifts! Get yours now because they sell out fast.

CALLING ALL ARTISTS

The Community Arts Council is designing a new Alberni Valley artist and studio guide.

If you are interested in being included in this brochure/guide, please call the Rollin Art Centre for more information at 250-724-3412. The guide will include local artists and a map. Five thousand guides will be printed and distributed to the tourist information centre and local hot spots. The extended deadline is Nov. 30.

MISTLETOE MARKET

The Rollin Art Centre will once again be holding its annual Mistletoe Market for the month of December.

Due to COVID-19, all craft markets on the island have been cancelled for this year—however, we are still holding ours, with safety protocols in place.

Join us beginning Dec. 1 at the Rollin Art Centre Holiday LITE-UP, when the gardens and grounds will be transformed into a winter wonderland. Come and stroll the magically-lit gardens, then pop upstairs to the gallery to visit Mistletoe Market, where you will find hundreds of gift items for all your shopping needs.

The market is a showcase of local artists, artisans and crafters. You will find something for everyone on your list: pottery, jewellery, scarves, photographs, original paintings, glass works, quilted stockings, holiday cards, ornaments and much more.

Gallery hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with special late nights every Friday. We are located at the corner of Argyle Street and Eighth Avenue. We are also wheelchair accessible.

If you are interested in joining us this year, please call 250-724-3412 or stop by the Rollin Art Centre for more info.

HOLIDAY EXTENDED HOURS

The Rollin Art centre and decorated grounds will remain open late on Friday, Dec. 4, Friday, Dec. 11 and Friday, Dec. 18 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., for you to wander the beautifully decorated grounds and enjoy some holiday shopping in our gift shop and gallery.

MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION DAYS

The Community Arts Council is holding its annual members appreciation day with two days of savings! If you are a current member, join us in the gallery, Fri. Dec. 4 (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.) or Saturday, Dec. 5 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) to receive 20 percent off all items in the gift shop and gallery, excluding ticket sales.

This is also a great time to renew your 2021 membership—don’t forget!

CELTIC CHAOS

The Community Arts Council is very sad to announce that our Celtic Chaos for the Highlanders fundraiser has now been officially cancelled due to COVID-19.

This was a fundraiser for us with the goal of raising much needed funding. If you would like to return your ticket for a full refund, you may do so at the Rollin Art Centre. However, if you would like to donate that amount, we would like to offer you a special tax receipt for that donation. It has been a struggle for us, and we are hopeful you will donate your ticket cost back to us.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

