ARTS AROUND: Last call for cruise ship vendors

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The final cruise ship arrives in our harbour on Saturday, July 6, and we are looking for local crafters and vendors!

If you are interested in having a display during this day, please contact Melissa at the Rollin Art Centre for more details: 250-724-3412 or email admincac@shawcable.com, subject line – CRUISESHIP.

VANCOUVER ARTIST ON DISPLAY

Derek Seddon is a well-known Vancouver artist and is currently showcasing his collection of watercolours and oils titled “Landscapes, Near and Far.”

Derek is an accomplished artist, who is also credited for co-establishing “Paintings in the Park” in Stanley Park, which continues successfully to this day. This exhibit runs until June 28.

STILL ROOM IN WORKSHOPS

Amy Dugas will be traveling down from Campbell River to teach one of her most popular weaving classes. Amy will begin with the first of three workshops on June 22: freehand basket weaving with a drift wood handle. You’ll explore weaving techniques to create organically shaped baskets, birdhouses and sculptural items in these three offered workshops. Sign up today at 250-724-3412. Seating is limited.

June 22, 12-3 p.m. – freehand basket weaving with wood handles. $95 plus $12 materials

July 13, 12-3 p.m. – wicker birdhouse – $95 plus $12 materials.

Aug. 10, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. – wicker sculptural item $110 $12 materials

SUMMER ART PROGRAMS

Looking for something creative and fun for children this summer? Register early and get a jump start on your summer plans with two very exciting programs for children ages 5-12 at the Rollin Art Centre.

In My Dreams art camps begin July 8 and run Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for ages 7-9, and 1-3:30 p.m. for ages 10-12.

Art Exploration will take place July 2, 3 and 5 and August 6, 7 and 9 for ages 5-6 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. What a great way to have fun while learning new techniques and making new friends!

Call 250-724-3412 to register or for more information about dates and times. The cost is $50 per camp beginning July.

CREATIVE WRITING PROGRAMS

Novelty Creative Writing Programs for Youth will take place at the Rollin Art Centre this summer for ages 10-15. This summer’s theme is In My Dreams. All sessions will be following this theme, focusing on the cultivation of imagination: risk-taking, questioning and experimenting!

Call the Rollin Art Centre for more info on dates and themes for each week. There are two pricing options.

TEAS ON THE TERRACE

Teas on the Terrace tickets are now on sale and we are offering some great savings, plus the addition of two Sunday teas for all you “working people” who can’t make our Thursday teas. There will be a total of 10 teas this summer: six “low” teas ($15 each) and four “high” teas ($20 each). Package deals are 10 teas for $150 (savings of $20) or buy five teas for $80.

Our first tea is July 4 with Quin Etheridge-Pedder, a young multi-talented musician who sings and plays fiddle, guitar and more.

CLEAN OUT YOUR SEWING ROOM

The Rollin Art Centre is having a fun garage sale of sorts. Clean Out Your Sewing Room is a fun way to clean out your sewing or craft room. Join us on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 1-4 p.m. at the United Church Hall for a day of selling all your odds and sods and sewing room items, such as sewing machines, fabrics, patterns, knitting needles, scissors ands bobs. Rent a table for $20. Space is very limited, so call today to register: 250-724-3412.

FELTING WORKSHOPS

Saltspring Island artist Laurie Steffler presents two workshops in Port Alberni. Register today: 250-724-3412.

Nuno Silk Chiffon Scarf Felting Workshop – Create a double-sided felt scarf with merino wool and silk chiffon. You will learn how to felt by hand with tips and techniques that will make the felting process as easy and fast as possible. Sept 26, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost is $150 plus $35 supplies.

Jazzy Felt Bag, Bowl or Sculptural Felt Hat –Learn how to create a resist for your own unique seamless felt bag, sculptural vessel or bowl style. Sept 27, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Cost is $150, plus $35 materials.

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Friday, Jun 21, 7:30 p.m., Brandon Isaak & his one-man orchestra

Tuesday, Jun 25, 7:30 p.m., Toronto’s So Long Seven Quartet

Wednesday, Jun 26, 7:30 p.m. Musical guest at TED Talk’s – James Gray

Thursday, Jun 27, 7 p.m. AV Words on Fire ! – Spoken Word Open Mic Featuring: Robbie Van

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.