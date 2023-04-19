ARTS AROUND: Last chance for Community Arts Council book donations

There were plenty of books on display for the Community Arts Council’s Giant Book Sale at the Alberni Athletic Hall in 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Saturday, April 29 is the last chance to drop off your used books for this year’s Giant Book Sale fundraiser.

Along with book donations, we are in need of puzzles for the book sale. We are very grateful for all your books, but cannot take any textbooks, magazines, National Geographic, encyclopedias or Reader’s Digest.

Drop off your donations at the Grove Art Gallery, located at the Harbour Quay. The drop box is located at the front door. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Giant Book Sale will take place on May 12 and 13 at the Alberni Athletic Hall.

“CLIMATE CHANGE” EXHIBIT

Check out the thought-provoking art exhibit that’s currently on display at the Grove Art Gallery.

With 24 local artists, “Climate Change” is one exhibit you won’t want to miss. Don’t forget to vote for your favourite piece, as there is a $500 “Peoples Choice” award up for grabs, thanks to an anonymous donation!

Artists include Guy Langlois, Robert Gunn, Norma Emerson, Jillian Mayne, Angela Skaley, Jim Sears, Cynthia Bonesky, Ilya Treleaven, Phyllis Davenport, Tom Schmidt, Judy Schmidt, Maggie Wouterloot, Katherine Roberts, Dante Danville, Jan Friesen, Daniel Spallone, Rose Kamma Morrison, Yolande Fournier, Chris Doman, Gail Morton, Mike Youds, Jane Victoria King, Adriann Miranda & Sarah Williams.

ART WORKSHOPS

There are plenty of art workshops happening at the Grove Art Gallery at Harbour Quay this spring and summer.

April 22 — Eco/Botanical Printing on Watercolour Paper and Silk Scarf

Begin with printing some local leaves on watercolor paper, then move on to botanical printing on a silk scarf. This class is for anyone interested as a beginner, or advanced and needing to learn some new techniques. The workshop is set for Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Grove Art Gallery located at the Harbour Quay. Cost $145, plus $45 for supplies. Space is limited to only six, so register today by calling 250-724-3412 or register online at www.alberniarts.com.

May 6 — Acrylic Painting Workshop — Through the Trees

In this workshop with instructor Susan Schaefer, we will loosen up and use bold and bright colours to paint the background light as it shimmers through the forest. You will have fun working on the foreground with the tangle of twisted branches and interplay between light to dark. All levels of acrylic painters are welcome. This workshop will take place Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The cost is $125. Space is limited, so call 250-724-3412 or register online at www.alberniarts.com.

June 10 — Acrylic Painting Workshop — West Coast Trees

This will be a fun day of exploring west coast trees. Instructor Susan Schaefer will have you looking for the shapes and patterns, simplifying the lines while exaggerating the flow and curves of the trees. Let loose, paint big and let’s have some fun. Susan’s teaching method is relaxed, with positive and fun interaction, paying close attention to individual needs. This workshop will take place Saturday, June 10 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Cost is $125. All levels welcome. Space is limited, so call 250-724-3412 or register online at www.alberniarts.com.

July 15 — Acrylic Painting Workshop — Sunflowers

What says summer more than warm and brightly coloured sunflowers? They are the perfect subject to paint, offering showy colours, curvy lines and forgiving designs. Be prepared to have some summer fun as instructor Susan Schaefer shows you how to bring your painting to life, one layer at a time. This workshop will take place Saturday, July 15 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The cost is $125. Space is limited, so call 250-724-3412 or register online at www.alberniarts.com.

CHOIR SHOWS

A pair of local choirs will be hosting their spring shows this month.

The Barkley Sounds Community Choir presents its “Spring Melody” concert on Sunday, April 23 at 2 p.m. at the Alberni Valley United Church. Under the direction of Michael Villette, and with special guests, the choir is celebrating 20 years of singing. Come join us and be happily entertained with music from Abba, Andrew Lloyd Webber and the Beach Boys. Tickets are available at the Grove Art Gallery, the Echo Centre and from members. Adults pay $15 and children under 12 pay $5.

Timbre! Choir will celebrate 50 years of singing with “Something to Sing About!” on Sunday, April 30 at 2:30 p.m. at the ADSS Theatre. The choir will be joined by Danielle Marcinek, Ken Lister and Dave Auld as we celebrate this significant milestone in our history. Tickets are available through The Grove Art Gallery, from choir members, at the Echo Centre, at Finishing Touches, at Salmonberry’s or online at Timbre2023.eventbrite.ca. Adults and seniors pay $25 and children and students (under 18) pay $5.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Harbour Quay (#7-5440 Argyle St.) and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.

Port Alberni