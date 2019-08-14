ARTS AROUND: Last chance to enjoy Tea on the Terrace in Port Alberni

Audrey Nadeau, also known as Cello Bride, filmed a performance for “Big Lonely Doug”—the second-largest Douglas Fir in Canada. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Our next Tea on the Terrace happens Sunday, Aug. 18, with musical guest Cello Bride.

Using the latest technology for sound systems and looping pedals, she carries with her a mini string ensemble composed of her own pre-recorded string lines. She can perform this way a vast range of pieces in duet, trio or string quartet. She covers styles from: classical, pop and folk to Irish and Celtic dances. This will be our last high tea for the summer.

Our last Tea on the Terrace is Thursday, Aug. 22, with musical guest Paul Kurucz—a Port Alberni favourite! What a great way to end the summer—spend a few hours listening to great music under the canopy of trees, sipping tea and indulging in a decadent slice of chocolate dipped strawberry shortcake.

Tickets are $15 for Kurucz’s performance and $20 for Cello Bride’s performance and must be purchased in advance. Call 250-724-3412 today to reserve your spot. Our summer Teas are a wonderful way to spend the afternoon while raising funds for us.

LAST SUMMER ART CAMP

Our last children’s art camp for the summer is titled, Dream Journals and takes place Aug. 19, 20 and 21. Look back on your summer adventures and imagine the bright year ahead. Create collages, scrapbook pages and mixed-media art to explore the endless possibilities of design and your dreams.

This camp is for children aged 7-12. Register at the Rollin Art Centre or call 250-724-3412. The cost is $50.

BRAZILAN DANCE

The Community Arts Council is very excited to bring something new to the Valley. Aché Brasil Dance troop is an explosion of colour, energy and music representing the culture, traditions, beliefs, music and movement of the people of Brazil.

This fundraiser for the Rollin Art Centre gardens and grounds is equal parts music, dance and spectacle. Tickets are now on Sale only at the Rollin Art Centre for $25 (adults), $20 (seniors/students) and $10 (children 12 and under).

The show takes place Sunday Nov. 3, at 3 p.m. at ADSS Auditorium.

WHATS NEXT

The Rollin Art Centre’s next art exhibit features Marie Heath, with her collection of mixed media titled, “Paper Chase.”

“I see great possibilities in the overlooked objects that surround us in our daily lives and hope to inspire others to see the potential as well,” says Heath.

This exhibit begins Sept. 10 and runs until Oct. 2. Join us in the gallery on Saturday, Sept. 14 for an opportunity to meet the artist and share some refreshments.

CLEAN OUT YOUR SEWING ROOM

Tables are still available for our Clean Out Your Sewing Room craft sale.

Join us Saturday, Sept. 28 from 1-4 p.m. at the United Church Hall for a day of selling all your odds and sods and sewing room items, such as sewing machines, fabrics, patterns, knitting needles, scissors ands bobs. Rent a table for only $20. Space is very limited, so call today to register: 250-724-3412.

FELTING WORKSHOPS

Enjoy two felting workshops with Saltspring Island artist Laurie Steffler. Register today: 250-724-3412.

Nuno Silk Chiffon Scarf Felting Workshop – Create a double-sided felt scarf with merino wool and silk chiffon. You will learn how to felt by hand with tips and techniques that will make the felting process as easy and fast as possible. The workshop is Sept. 26, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Cost is $150 plus $35 supplies.

Jazzy Felt bag, Bowl or Sculptural Felt Hat –Learn how to create a resist for your own unique seamless felt bag, sculptural vessel or bowl style. This workshop is Sept. 27, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Cost is $150 plus $35 materials.

HAPPENINGS AT THE LIGHTHOUSE

Join the Port Alberni Maritime Discovery Centre on Aug. 23 for Paint the Pier Day!

It’s our last Full-Steam Friday of the season and we are getting ready to add a bit more colour to our pier. Join us as we paint some cut-outs that we will be adding to our fence.

This is a free event for kids 4-12 down on Lighthouse Pier. 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at 2900 Harbour Rd.

LIONS CLUB PRESENTS VALDY

Valdy will perform on Thursday, Oct.3 beginning at 7:30 p.m. in the ADSS Theatre. All tickets are $25 and can be purchased online (Eventbrite) or locally at the Echo Centre or the Rollin Art Centre.

CHAR’S CONCERTS

Thursday, Aug. 15, 7:30 p.m. (doors 7), Australia’s Daniel Champagne guitar virtuoso

Friday, Aug. 16, 7:30 p.m. (doors 7), Graham Villette’s House Trio plays Bird w/special guest Steve Carson

Tuesday, Aug 20, 7:30 p.m. (doors 7), Graham Strang + Leenie Bennett

Thursday, Aug 22, 7:30 p.m. (doors 7), Toronto’s Graham Nicholas – folk&roots/country