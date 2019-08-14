ARTS AROUND: Last chance to enjoy Tea on the Terrace in Port Alberni

Our next Tea on the Terrace happens Sunday, Aug. 18, with musical guest Cello Bride.
Using the latest technology for sound systems and looping pedals, she carries with her a mini string ensemble composed of her own pre-recorded string lines. She can perform this way a vast range of pieces in duet, trio or string quartet. She covers styles from: classical, pop and folk to Irish and Celtic dances. This will be our last high tea for the summer.
Our last Tea on the Terrace is Thursday, Aug. 22, with musical guest Paul Kurucz—a Port Alberni favourite! What a great way to end the summer—spend a few hours listening to great music under the canopy of trees, sipping tea and indulging in a decadent slice of chocolate dipped strawberry shortcake.
Tickets are $15 for Kurucz’s performance and $20 for Cello Bride’s performance and must be purchased in advance. Call 250-724-3412 today to reserve your spot.
LAST SUMMER ART CAMP
Our last children’s art camp for the summer is titled, Dream Journals and takes place Aug. 19, 20 and 21. Look back on your summer adventures and imagine the bright year ahead. Create collages, scrapbook pages and mixed-media art to explore the endless possibilities of design and your dreams.
This camp is for children aged 7-12. Register at the Rollin Art Centre or call 250-724-3412. The cost is $50.
BRAZILAN DANCE
The Community Arts Council is very excited to bring something new to the Valley. Aché Brasil Dance troop is an explosion of colour, energy and music representing the culture, traditions, beliefs, music and movement of the people of Brazil.
This fundraiser for the Rollin Art Centre gardens and grounds is equal parts music, dance and spectacle. Tickets are now on Sale only at the Rollin Art Centre for $25 (adults), $20 (seniors/students) and $10 (children 12 and under).
The show takes place Sunday Nov. 3, at 3 p.m. at ADSS Auditorium.
HAPPENINGS AT THE LIGHTHOUSE
Join the Port Alberni Maritime Discovery Centre on Aug. 23 for Paint the Pier Day!
It’s our last Full-Steam Friday of the season and we are getting ready to add a bit more colour to our pier. Join us as we paint some cut-outs that we will be adding to our fence.
This is a free event for kids 4-12 down on Lighthouse Pier. 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at 2900 Harbour Rd.
CHAR’S CONCERTS
Thursday, Aug. 15, 7:30 p.m. (doors 7), Australia’s Daniel Champagne guitar virtuoso
Friday, Aug. 16, 7:30 p.m. (doors 7), Graham Villette’s House Trio plays Bird w/special guest Steve Carson
Tuesday, Aug 20, 7:30 p.m. (doors 7), Graham Strang + Leenie Bennett
Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.