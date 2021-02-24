ARTS AROUND: Last chance to join Alberni Valley artist guide

The current exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre features paintings from the Community Arts Council’s permanent collection. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

This week is your last chance to be included in a new guide for Alberni Valley artists.

The Community Arts Council is designing an Alberni Valley artist and studio guide. If you are interested in being included in this brochure and guide, please call the Rollin Art Centre at 250-724-3412 for more information.

The guide will include local artists and a map. Five thousand guides will be printed and distributed to the tourist information centre and local hot spots.

The extended deadline for this guide is Saturday, Feb. 27.

COVID-19 ART EXHIBIT

We want to see what creative works of art you have been working on during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rollin Art Centre will be holding an invitational art exhibit featuring local work created during this past year. The exhibit will be from Oct. 5-30. Call 250-724-3412 for more information.

LOVE IS IN THE AIR

The Arts Council is having a special on mystery book bags for the month of February. Tickle your fancy with some fun romance reading and a sweet treat, too!

Romance books are 20 for $25, and your mystery bag will also include a sweet treat.

EXHIBIT EXTENDED

The current art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre has been extended until March 27.

This exhibit features some pieces from the Community Arts Council’s permanent art collection donated by Robert Aller.

Special CD recordings of Robert Aller’s interviews will be playing throughout the exhibit and part of his collection will be on display for everyone to enjoy. Don’t miss this opportunity to view the work of some of the most brilliant artists in Canadian history.

CALL TO ARTISTS

The Rollin Art Centre is now accepting applications from all visual artists and artist groups to exhibit their work in our fine arts gallery during the 2022 calendar year.

Don’t miss this opportunity to have your own art exhibit or group exhibit. Application forms are available at the Rollin Art Centre or on our website. The deadline is April 30, 2021.

The Gallery is located at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street and is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday. Call 250-724-3412 for more info.

BOOK DONATIONS

At this time, the Rollin Art Centre will not be accepting any more book donations. Thank you for your continued support.

ROTARY COMMUNITY BANNERS

This year’s community painting days at the Glenwood Center has been cancelled. Instead, there will be “Paint a Banner at Home” program. Please email the Rotary club at arrowsmithrotaryclub@gmail.com to express interest.

