ARTS AROUND: Last chance to register for art throw-down in Port Alberni

The Community Arts Council, Art Rave and Alberni Bewing Company will bring an art throw-down for adults to Port Alberni on Nov. 15, 2022. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

This is the last week for artists to register for the Community Arts Council’s first-ever Art Throw-Down.

The Community Arts Council and Art Rave are presenting an evening of fun and excitement at Alberni Brewing Company (4630 Adelaide Street) with an art competition to remember. Onlookers will be able to vote to determine the winners as artists battle the clock and each other in fast-paced rounds.

The event will take place Tuesday, Nov. 15 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Artists much pre-register by calling 250-724-3412 or visiting the The Grove at Harbour Quay. Prize sponsors include the Black Rock Resort, Co-op, Brie and Barrel, Save-On Foods, Gayle’s Fashion, the Power of Three and Gone Fishin’ to name a few.

ART GALLERY

The Community Arts Council’s art gallery has temporarily moved to a new location at Harbour Quay (the former aquarium site). The Grove will continue to promote local artists with an art gallery, gift shop and workshop space. New hours are Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

MISTLETOE MARKET

The Community Arts Council’s new location will be all decked out for the holidays with our annual Mistletoe Market. Looking for that unique and one-of-a-kind gift? Stop by The Grove at Harbour Quay, as many local artists and artisans will be displaying their pieces. This is a holiday favourite, and one you won’t want to miss.

Mistletoe Market runs from Nov. 15 to Dec. 23. If you hold a current arts council membership, join us Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3 for our Membership Appreciation Days with special, discounted prices, hot apple cider and some treats. This is also a great time to renew your memberships for 2023.

HARBOUR QUAY LIGHT-UP

Celebrate the official start of the holiday season at the Harbour Quay with the annual lighting of the grand Christmas tree. You can also enjoy ADSS student musicians, a sing-along with Timbre! Choir, pictures with Santa (bring your own camaras) and late-night shopping at all the Harbour Quay shops. Annual light-up festivities begin Friday, Dec. 2 at 5 p.m. The official lighting of the tree starts at 6 p.m. and shops are open until 8 p.m.

PEN AND INK WORKSHOP

Explore some techniques and projects in watercolour and ink to expand on your artistic expression with a workshop by local artist Jim Sears.

Sears is back teaching his well-attended workshops, but this time it will be a one-day event on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at The Grove. The cost to register is $125 +GST. Projects include landscapes and the use of techniques such as ink drawing, watercolour and composition. Call today to register, as seating is limited, or register online at www.alberniarts.com.

UPCOMING ARTWORKSHOPS

The Community Arts Council has a few workshops coming up at The Grove. Call 250-724-3412 for more info.

Krafty Kids Korner with Bronwynn – Date TBA

Resin workshops with Michelle – Tuesday Nov. 16

Holiday Felt Ornaments – Friday Dec. 9

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Harbour Quay. #7-5440 Argyle St. (former aquarium site) and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

Arts and EntertainmentPort Alberni