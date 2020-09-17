ARTS AROUND: Last chance to view First Nations art exhibit in Port Alberni

TOGETHER is the current art exhibit on display at the Rollin Art Centre. It will be available to view until Oct. 2. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

‘Together’ runs at Rollin Art Centre until the end of September

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Help support local artists by viewing “TOGETHER,” a First Nations art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre.

Inspired by local First Nations artist Cecil Dawson, this exhibit features five local artists who collaborated to create a truly spectacular show. “TOGETHER” includes the talents of Dawson, Allen Halverson, Nigel Atkin, Lori Shone-Kusmin and Jennifer Taylor.

The exciting exhibit touches upon significant social issues and features First Nations paintings, surfboard designs, carved river otters, drawings, cedar paddles and so much more.

You only have until the end of September to see the exhibit, as it ends Oct. 2.

DONATE BOTTLE RETURNS

Here is an easy way to help with much needed funds for the Rollin Art Centre: donate all your empty bottles to our local bottle depot (3533 Fourth Avenue).

When you return your bottles, our account is #E100093. Mention you are donating to the Community Arts Council. Yes, it’s just that easy.

How it works:

1. Put your containers in clear plastic bags (no sorting needed).

2. At the express depot, use our phone number (250-724-3412) to log in at the kiosk and print your bag labels.

3. Put a label on each of your bags and drop them off.

Tell all your friends and families, as this is a great way to help us support local art and help to maintain a vibrant arts community.

ANNUAL BOOK SALE

The news is out – we have a new venue for this year’s annual giant book sale!

We need your help, especially this year, to help raise much-needed funds! Mark your calendars for Friday, Nov. 6 (6-8 p.m.) and Saturday, Nov. 7 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.), when the Community Arts Council will be holding its biggest fundraiser of the year with the annual giant book sale at the Alberni Athletic Hall.

This year promises to be the best year yet, with thousands of wonderful books and all the extra space we will have to spread out for more selections.

Due to all the generous amount of book donations, we will no longer be accepting book donations for this year’s book sale.

SAFETY PROTOCOLS IN PLACE

The Rollin Art Centre is open Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. COVID-19 safety protocols are being followed to assure your safety during this pandemic, including no admittance without a face mask, hand sanitizing, a limited number of patrons and directional signage to follow. Please enter through our upper landing door only.

Stop by the gallery to view our current art exhibit, check out our gift shop or just to say hello. It has been a long time and we miss all our patrons. We look forward to seeing you all soon.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.

