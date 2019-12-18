ARTS AROUND: Last week of Mistletoe Market at Alberni art gallery

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

This is Mistletoe Market’s last week at the Rollin Art Centre.

Mistletoe Market showcases the amazing talent in the Valley, featuring all local artists, artisans and crafters. You will find something for everyone on your list: pottery, jewellery, scarves, photographs, original paintings, glass works, quilted stockings, holiday cards, ornaments and much more.

Mistletoe Market runs until Dec. 21. Gallery hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. We are located at the corner of Argyle Street and Eighth Avenue. We are also wheelchair accessible.

HOLIDAY EXTENDED HOURS

The Rollin Art Centre will remain open late on Friday, Dec. 20 from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Enjoy some holiday shopping in our gift shop and gallery.

WINTER CLOSURE

The Rollin Art Centre will be closed starting Dec. 24 and will re-open Jan. 14 for our annual Winter Maintenance closure. We will re-open with a new art exhibit featuring photographs by Courtney Naesgaard and John Douglas from Jan. 15 – Feb. 8.

LAST KRAFT DAY

This is your last chance to join us at the Rollin Art Centre for an afternoon of Christmas krafts.

If you are between the ages of 7 and 13 and you are looking for a fun way to spend a Saturday afternoon, then join us for Krafty Kids Korner on Saturday from 1-3 p.m. Create some fun memories and crafts relating to Christmas.

No registration is required—just come on by. The cost is $15.

BOOK DONATIONS NOW ACCEPTED

The Community Arts Council is now accepting all gently used books for our giant book sale in May. Usually we don’t take them until February, so if you’re cleaning out your reading materials, now is a great time to make room for new ones by donating all those books to the Rollin Art Centre. Books can be dropped off Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

WINTER WONDER BANDS

Enjoy an evening of holiday music performed by the AV Community Band, Harbour City Big Band, ADSS R&B Band, and the 50+ member ADSS Choral Band on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m.

Admission is by donation with proceeds to “Kuu-us Crisis Line Society” to support youth in our community during what can be a hard time for families. A silent auction, with items created by the ADSS Art Department, will also be held. Proceeds go to Kuu-us Society, as well.

HOLIDAY SPOKEN WORD EVENT

A special holiday spoken word event will mark the end of the year for Alberni Valley Words on Fire on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. at Char’s Landing (4815 Argyle St.).

Kris Patterson will be the featured speaker. Patterson is an award-winning author and columnist with a passion for community and local history. His popular series of local history books helps keep the conversation of his community’s history alive.

Admission is a suggested $10 donation in lieu of hall rental. Char’s is kid-friendly. Ages 19+ and accompanied children are welcome.

ARTS FUNDRAISER

Enjoy a Winter Solstice Dance Party fundrasier at Char’s Landing on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. Dance to Mystic Groove Band & Cool House Tunes. All proceeds go to Char’s Landing and Alberni Art Rave.

Tickets are $10 and are on sale now by phone (778-421-2427) at the Rollin Art Centre and Gayle’s Fashions (cash only) or online (brownpapertickets.com).

BANNER PAINTING PROJECT

The Arrowsmith Rotary Club’s annual banner painting at Glenwood Centre will begin Feb. 6. Registration forms are now available at the Rollin Art Centre. The deadline to register is January 29. The cost is $35 to paint and keep your banner after they are taken down, or $10 just to paint a banner.

Painting dates are Thursday, Feb. 6, (4-8 p.m.), Friday, Feb. 7, (12-8 p.m.), Saturday, Feb. 8, (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.), Sunday, Feb. 8, (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.).

DRAW GALLERY

The Heart of Winter Group Exhibit runs through Feb. 21. All are welcome to mix and mingle whilst enjoying seasonal refreshments at the opening reception on Jan. 10 from 6-8 p.m.

Visit us online at www.drawgallery.com and at the corner of Melrose Street and Eighth Avenue. We’re open Tuesday through Friday, 12-5 p.m., and by appointment. Call 855-755-0566.

CALL TO ARTISTS

Reflect, Consider, Study, Contemplate. The second Biennial Vancouver Island Artist Juried Art Show at the Alberni Valley Museum will take place June 26-Sept. 12, 2020. The submission deadline is April 17. Follow us on Facebook: ReflectShow2020. Primary indications of interest or questions can be sent to reflectshow2020@gmail.com. Attn: Robert Gunn or Chris Doman.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.