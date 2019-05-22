ARTS AROUND: Learn basket weaving at Port Alberni workshop

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Campbell River artist Amy Dugas will teach you to explore Japanese random weaving techniques to create your own organically shaped basket, birdhouse and sculptural items in these three wonderful workshops being offered.

On June 22, from 12-3 p.m., learn how to make a freehand wicker weaving basket with a wood handle. This is a beginner three-hour workshop. Explore the Japanese random weave technique to create your own organically shaped basket. A selection of wooden handles will be made available to give your basket its own uniqueness. The cost is $95 plus $12 materials.

On July 13, from 12-3 p.m., learn wicker basket weaving to make a birdhouse. This is a three-hour class that costs $95 plus $12 materials.

On August 10, learn how to wicker weaving a sculptural item. This four-hour workshop costs $110 plus $12 per person for materials.

For more info, call 250-724-3412. Register today!

SOLSTICE ARTS FESTIVAL

This year we have more than 80 artists joining us at 15 local venues to bring an amazing selection of wonderful artists for the Solstice Arts Festival on June 14 and 15. Tickets are on sale now for the 2019 Days with the Arts self-guided home studio or gallery tour. This will be a year to celebrate art, and what a better way to help support the Rollin Art Centre than by purchasing your tickets today?

We have painters, metal artists, photographers, glass artists, wood carvers, silversmiths, First Nations artists, potters, jewellers, and mixed media artists on this year’s tour. Join us for two days of amazing art and creativity. Tickets are now on sale for $10 at the Rollin Art Centre.

ART EXHIBIT

Cathy Stewart, is the current artist showcasing her original oil paintings at the Rollin Art Centre in an exhibit titled, “This Land is Your Land II.” Cathy, a painter, interprets her images based on her travels, the Arctic (where she worked for ten years) and West Coast scenes of rainforests, totems, land and seascapes. This exhibit runs until May 31.

COMMUNITY FOUNDATION GIVES BACK

The Alberni Valley Community Foundation AGM will be held on Thursday, May 30 at 7 p.m. at the Alberni Athletic Hall. The community groups who will receive funding from the Foundation this year will explain how the funds will be used to help them help the community. This is a great opportunity to hear about the work the Community Foundation does in the Alberni Valley. Everyone is welcome.

ALLS I’M SAYING

If you love to laugh and are looking for a fun evening out, then Derek Edwards’ comedy tour on Friday, May 31 at the ADSS Theatre is the place to be! “All’s I’m Saying” is Derek’s new 90-minute stand-up comedy show. Reserved seating tickets are $47.50 and only available at the Rollin Art Centre.

GARDEN SPRING CLEAN-UP

The Rollin Art Centre needs your help. We are having a garden clean-up day on Saturday, June 1 at 10 a.m. to help with a bit of gardening. Volunteers are needed for a few hours to help with some weeding, raking and general garden work to help get our gardens in shape for all our summer events and activities.

Please join us and tell a few friends. Please bring your own tools.

TEAS ON THE TERRACE

Teas on the Terrace, at The Rollin Art Centre, is one of those summer musts. Tickets are now on sale, and we are offering some great savings, plus the addition of two Sunday teas, for all you “working people” who can’t make our Thursday teas.

There are a total of 10 teas this summer—six low teas ($15 each) and four high teas ($20 each). Package deals are 10 teas for $150 (savings of $20) or buy five teas for $80.

The first tea takes place on Thursday, July 4 with Quin Etheridge-Pedder, a young multi-talented musician who sings, plays fiddle, guitar and more.

CLEAN OUT YOUR SEWING ROOM

The Rollin Art Centre is having a fun garage sale of sorts. Clean Out Your Sewing Room is a fun way to clean out your sewing or craft room. Join us on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 1-4 p.m. at the United Church Hall for a day of selling all your odds and sods and sewing room items, such as sewing machines, fabrics, patterns, knitting needles, scissors and bobs. Rent a table for $20. Space is limited, so call today to register: 250-724-3412. The deadline is Aug. 24.

FELTING WORKSHOPS

Learn felting techniques with Saltspring Island artist Laurie Steffler.

Nuno Silk Chiffon Scarf Felting Workshop – Create a double-sided felt scarf with merino wool and silk chiffon. Laurie will demonstrate many design ideas, including how to join different silk fabrics, creating holes and openings for fastening the scarf in place, making felt leaves and vines that trail off the silk chiffon border, flower designs that can become button fasteners, colour layering and incorporating embellishments like silk hankies. You will learn how to felt by hand with tips and techniques that will make the felting process as easy and fast as possible. Sept 26, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Cost is $150.00 plus $35 supplies.

Jazzy Felt Bag, Bowl or Sculptural Felt Hat –Learn how to create a resist for your own unique seamless felt bag, sculptural vessel or bowl style. You will learn how to felt by hand with tips and techniques that will make the felting process as easy and as fast as possible. You will gain a comprehensive understanding of using the seamless resist technique, how to layer wool for colour blending, how to incorporate embellishments and how to shape and sculpt wool. Sept 27, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Cost is $150 plus $35 materials.

REGISTER TODAY 250-724-3412

CLASSICAL CONCERT SERIES

Season Four consists of four concerts for the same $100 fee: Orontes Guitar Quartet (October 5), Trio d’Argento (January 24), the Elmer Iseler Singers (March 15) and the Buzz Brass Quintet (May 1). Subscriptions are available from committee members (phone David Cox at 250-723-8362 or Colleen Goodrich at 250-723-5407) and from Rollin Art Centre ($10 service charge). All concerts held at the Arrowsmith Baptist Church. www.alberniclassicalconcerts.ca.

DRAW GALLERY

Our Creative Nature Group Exhibit runs until June 28, featuring an exhibition of paintings, photography, mixed media and installations by local and Island artists such as Doug Blackwell (aka SockeyeKing), Cynthia Bonesky, Jacques De Backer, Cecil Dawson, Chris Doman, GerArt, Jillian Mayne, Ann McIvor, Miriam Manuel, Todd Robinson, Susan Schaefer, Sue Thomas, Perrin Sparks, Ariane Terez, Gordon Wilson, and Nancy Wilson, among others. Visit us online: www.drawgallery.com. Location at the corner of Melrose and 8th Ave. Call 855-755-0566.

ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM

Join us for the launch of The Bulldog and the Helix: DNA and the Pursuit for Justice in a Frontier Town by Shayne Morrow on Thursday, May 23 at 7 p.m. in the Dogwood Room at Echo Centre.

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Saturday, May 25, 7:30 p.m. Medderick and The Jokers and Prophets Band

Wednesday, May 29, 7:30 p.m. Searson Sisters – Canadian Celtic Pop

Thursday, May 30, 7 p.m., AV Words on Fire! – Spoken Word Open Mic Featuring: Neil Garvie

Friday, May 31, 7:30 p.m. The New Customs – Fantastic Folky Friday

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.