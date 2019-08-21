ARTS AROUND: Learn felting techniques at the Rollin Art Centre in Port Alberni

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Saltspring Island artist Laurie Steffler will present two felting workshops in Port Alberni. Register today: 250-724-3412.

Nuno Silk Chiffon Scarf Felting Workshop – Create a double-sided felt scarf with merino wool and silk chiffon. You will learn how to felt by hand with tips and techniques that will make the felting process as easy and fast as possible. Sept 26, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., cost is $150 plus $35 supplies.

Jazzy Felt Bag, Bowl or Sculptural Felt Hat –Learn how to create a resist for your own unique seamless felt bag, sculptural vessel or bowl style. Sept 27, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Cost is $150 plus $35 materials.

SUMMER CLOSURE

Just a reminder to all that the Rollin Art Centre will be closed for our annual summer maintenance beginning Tuesday, Aug. 27. It will re-open Tuesdays, Sept. 10. Join us in the gallery for our next art exhibit, featuring Marie Heath and fabric artist/mixed media.

AN EXPLOSION OF COLOURS

The Community Arts Council is very excited to bring something new to the Valley.

Aché Brasil Dance troop is an explosion of colour, energy and music representing the culture, traditions, beliefs, music and movement of the people of Brazil. This family-friendly fundraiser is equal parts music, dance and spectacle.

Funds raised will be used for the maintenance of Rollin Art Centre’s gardens and grounds. Tickets are now on sale only at the Rollin Art Centre.

The show will be Sunday, Nov. 3 at 3 p.m. at the ADSS Auditorium.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Rollin Art Centre’s next art exhibit features Marie Heath with her collection of mixed media titled, “Paper Chase.”

“I see great possibilities in the overlooked objects that surround us in our daily lives and hope to inspire others to see the potential as well,” says Heath.

This exhibit begins Sept. 10 and runs until Oct. 2. Join us in the gallery on Saturday, Sept. 14 for an opportunity to meet the artist and share some refreshments.

CLEAN OUT YOUR SEWING ROOM

Tables are still available for our Clean Out Your Sewing Room craft sale.

This sale is a fun way to clean out your sewing or craft room. Join us on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 1-4 p.m. at the United Church Hall for a day of selling all your odds and sods and sewing room items, such as sewing machines, fabrics, patterns, knitting needles, scissors and bobs.

Rent a table for only $20. Space is very limited, so call today to register: 250-724-3412.

LIONS CLUB PRESENTS VALDY

Valdy will perform on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m. in the ADSS Theatre. All tickets are $25 and may be purchased online (Eventbrite) or locally at Echo Centre or the Rollin Art Centre.

CHAR’S CONCERTS

Thursday, Aug. 22, 7:30 p.m., Toronto’s Graham Nicholas – folk , roots & country.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.