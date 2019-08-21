ARTS AROUND: Learn felting techniques at the Rollin Art Centre in Port Alberni

Saltspring Island artist Laurie Steffler will present two felting workshops in Port Alberni. Register today: 250-724-3412.
Nuno Silk Chiffon Scarf Felting Workshop – Create a double-sided felt scarf with merino wool and silk chiffon. You will learn how to felt by hand with tips and techniques that will make the felting process as easy and fast as possible. Sept 26, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., cost is $150 plus $35 supplies.
Jazzy Felt Bag, Bowl or Sculptural Felt Hat –Learn how to create a resist for your own unique seamless felt bag, sculptural vessel or bowl style. Sept 27, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Cost is $150 plus $35 materials.
SUMMER CLOSURE
Just a reminder to all that the Rollin Art Centre will be closed for our annual summer maintenance beginning Tuesday, Aug. 27. It will re-open Tuesdays, Sept. 10. Join us in the gallery for our next art exhibit, featuring Marie Heath and fabric artist/mixed media.
CLEAN OUT YOUR SEWING ROOM
Tables are still available for our Clean Out Your Sewing Room craft sale.
This sale is a fun way to clean out your sewing or craft room. Join us on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 1-4 p.m. at the United Church Hall for a day of selling all your odds and sods and sewing room items, such as sewing machines, fabrics, patterns, knitting needles, scissors and bobs.
Rent a table for only $20. Space is very limited, so call today to register: 250-724-3412.
CHAR’S CONCERTS
Thursday, Aug. 22, 7:30 p.m., Toronto’s Graham Nicholas – folk , roots & country.
Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.