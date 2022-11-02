ARTS AROUND: Learn pen and ink techniques with Jim Sears

Potter Kate McKinley discusses some of the raku pieces in her show ‘Playing With Fire,’ exhibiting at The Grove-Community Arts Council Art Gallery at Harbour Quay. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Explore some techniques and projects in watercolour and ink to expand your artistic expression. Projects include landscapes and the use of techniques such as ink drawing, watercolour and composition. Jim Sears is back to teach a one-day workshop on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at The Grove — The Community Arts Council ‘s new location, 7-5440 Argyle St.

The workshop costs $125 plus tax. Call 250-724-3412 or register online at www.alberniarts.com. Seating is limited.

LAST CHANCE FOR CELTIC CHAOS

Last chance to purchase your tickets to see Celtic Chaos, “For the Highlanders” – an original, concert-length show, on Sunday Nov. 6, 2 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre. This performance combines narration, poetry, song, and instrumentals. Tickets are $25 each and available at The Grove at Harbour Quay and online at www.alberniarts.com.

“PLAYING WITH FIRE” POTTERY

“Playing with Fire” is the current art exhibit at our new location featuring Kate McKinley. She works with mid-fire stoneware to produce mostly functional ware, featuring decorative pieces using raku, horsehair/feather, naked raku and obvara. This exhibit runs until Nov. 4.

ART THROW-DOWN FOR ADULTS

The Art Throw-Down for adult artists, taking place at Alberni Brewing, is just two weeks away. Artists 19 and older will compete against each other in timed art events, Nov. 15 from 6:30–8:30 p.m.

Join us for an art competition to remember. Alberni Brewing is located at 4630 Adelaide St. Onlookers will be able to vote to determine the winners as artists battle the clock and each other in fast-paced rounds. Local businesses have donated several prizes for artists.

Limited spots: artists must pre-register by calling 250-724-3412. Cost is $10 per artist.

MISTLETOE MARKET IS COMING

The Community Arts Council is lining up artisans to display their work, at our new location, for our annual Alberni Valley tradition. Our Mistletoe Market runs from Nov.15 to Dec. 23 and showcases the work of local artists. This is not a typical market, as the art gallery takes on a holiday flair. If you are interested, please call us at 250-724-3412 for details, or stop by to see us.

CHECK OUT THE GROVE

We’ve got a new name and a new location: come on down to visit The Grove—Community Arts Council Art Gallery at our new location, down at Harbour Quay, 7-5440 Argyle St. (former aquarium site). We are excited to remain in the community while the Rollin Centre and new art-focused daycare are under construction. We will continue to promote Alberni Valley artists with an art gallery, gift shop, and workshop space. Our new hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Tuesday to Saturday. Stop by and say hello!

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Harbour Quay. 7-5440 Argyle St. (former aquarium site). Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

