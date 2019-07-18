ARTS AROUND: Learn sculptural basket weaving at Port Alberni summer workshop

Amy Dugas, Campbell River artist, is set to teach her third summer basket weaving workshop on Aug. 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This class will build upon techniques already learned, while you are free to create your own unique woven sculpture and explore different woven shapes, alongside the traditional basket. The focus will be on developing your weaving techniques around varied materials to create beautiful, organic woven sculptures.
This class is designed for those who have been introduced to the medium and tools and are seeking continued learning and practicing. Skill development will be the focus. These classes are ideal to be taken repeatedly for continued practice.
Call 250-724-3412 to register today!
AV PHOTO CLUB
The Rollin Art Centre’s current art exhibit features the Alberni Valley Photography Club, with Bonnie Brandner, Ron Brandner, Courtney Neasgaard, Carl Sexsmith, Carole Barnett, Erica Watson and Pauline Hannaford. This amazing showcase of photographs is titled, “Perspectives in Photography.” From spectacular birds to mountain views, this collection is breathtaking. The exhibit will run until Aug. 23.
NEXT TEA ON THE TERRACE
Our next Tea on the Terrace happens Thursday July 25, when we will be serving our High Tea with two sweets and two savories, served on a tired plater.
Join us under the beautiful canopy of trees and listen to some classical, jazz, and easy listening presented by Dennis Olsen.
These teas are a wonderful way to spend the afternoon, but are also a main fundraiser for the Community Arts Council. So please buy your tickets today to help with much needed funds that off-set the costs of future programs and maintenance for the grounds and gardens at the Rollin Art Centre.
Check out our Facebook page for a complete list of musical guests for the summer. Tickets are only $20 for this tea.
SUMMER CHILDREN’S ART CAMPS
There’s still room to register your children for our summer art programs for children aged 5-12.
We offer two very exciting programs for children art programs during the months of July and August, with something different each week. What a great way to have fun while learning new techniques and making new friends!
For more information, stop by the Rollin Art Centre or call 250-724-3412. The cost is $50 per three-day camp.
CREATIVE WRITING PROGRAMS
Novelty Creative Writing Programs for Youth – ages 10-15. Call the Rollin Art Centre for more info on dates and themes for each week. Drop in is $15 per session, or $75 for all six sessions. July 12, 19, 26, and Aug 2, 16 and 23.
Art of Stories Workshops: $50 per three-day session: Aug. 6, 7 and 9.
CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS
Friday, Jul 19, 8:30 p.m., The Dirty Betty Show – SILLY. SASSY. SAUCY.
Tuesday, Jul 23, 7:30 p.m., John Pippus Solo Acoustic
Thursday, Jul 25, 7 p.m., AV Words on Fire! –Featuring: John Pippus
Thursday, Aug 8, 7:30 p.m., Amy Bishop from CTV’s The Launch to Char’s Landing
Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.