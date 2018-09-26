ARTS AROUND: Learn watercolour basics at Port Alberni workshop

Joanne Thomas will offer a watercolour workshop for beginners at the Rollin Art Centre on Friday, Oct. 19. SUBMITTED PHOTO

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Rollin Art Centre is very excited to bring in well-known watercolour artist Joanne Thomas from Victoria for a one-day workshop for everyone.

This workshop will be a quick and playful introduction to watercolour materials and techniques. It will take place Friday, Oct. 19 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at North Island College. The cost is $125, which includes supplies. Register at the Rollin Art Centre or call 250-724-3412. Sign up now, as space is limited.

CURRENT ART EXHIBIT

The current art exhibit featured at the Rollin Art Centre is titled “This is US.” On display is a collection of oil paintings by Linda Campbell, showcasing her love of Mexico, along with her husband’s collection of beautiful Salish wood carvings. This exhibit runs until Oct. 12.

MARKET AT THE MILL

Join us for a community tradition—celebrating Christmas at the McLean Mill.

Every year the Community Arts Council brings a variety of artisans and crafters to the mill to ring in the Christmas season. This year promises to be bigger and better, with the mill light-up, trains, bonfires, a smores bar, carollers and so much more.

If you are interested in renting a table ($80 for three days), please contact the Rollin Art Centre for more information. Dates for this year are Nov. 30 to Dec. 2. Call 250-724-3412 to book your table.

MARITIME HERITAGE NIGHT

The first Maritime Heritage Night of the season takes place on Thursday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. at the Hutcheson Gallery (Lighthouse Pier).

“1999: The Summer of the Boats: The Migrant Ships” will feature guest speaker Don Grant, the former senior planning officer for Canada Immigration, BC/Yukon region. What was the fate of those ships and of 599 Chinese migrants? Bring along your stories and photos to share.

Admission is with PAMHS membership or by donation. Watch for the new issue of “Ahoy! Mateys” coming soon.

FILM FEST

The next film set for the Fall Film Festival is “Drawing Home” on Sunday, Oct. 28.

All films are shown on Sundays at 5 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre. Tickets and series passes are available for sale now at the museum. Passes are $27 and single tickets are $10 each. Single tickets are also available at the door on film night.

FOUR CLASSICAL CONCERTS

Season tickets are still available for this year’s Classical Concert Series. A fourth concert has been added, for the same low subscription fee.

The first concert is with Ian Parker (pianist) on Saturday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. Subscriptions are available at the Rollin Arts Centre ($110) and from committee members (phone David Cox at 250-723-8362 or Colleen Goodrich at 250-723-5407). All concerts are held at the Arrowsmith Baptist Church. For more information visit www.alberniclassicalconcerts.ca.

WORDS ON FIRE

Alberni Valley Words on Fire is set for Thursday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. at Char’s Landing.

There will be open mic opportunities. The featured reader will be poet and author Ben Nuttall-Smith, who taught music, theatre, art and language until he retired in 1991. Ben is a past president of the Federation of British Columbia Writers and a member of The Writers’ Union of Canada.

CHAR’S CONCERTS

Advanced tickets available at Char’s Landing or the Rollin Art Centre.

Thursday, Sep 27, 7 p.m., AV Words on Fire! – Spoken Word Open Mic Featuring Ben Nuttall-Smith

Friday, Sep 28, 8 p.m., MúsicaBrasileira: Amelia Thomas canta Jobim e mais – DANCEy

Sunday, Sep 30, 7 p.m., Halifax’s Ian Sherwood – Folk/Pop/Singer-Songwriter

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.