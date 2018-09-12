ARTS AROUND: Learn watercolour techniques at Port Alberni workshop

Learn to paint like watercolour artist Joanne Thomas at the Rollin Art Centre. SUBMITTED PHOTO

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

There is still room in the upcoming advanced watercolour workshop with Victoria artist Joanne Thomas.

This workshop will consist of demonstrations and class exercises as well ample time to work independently on an individual project or two. It takes place Thursday, Sept. 20 and Friday, Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at North Island College. The cost is $175, including supply list.

A beginner watercolour workshop will also take place on Friday, Oct. 19 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.), offering a quick and playful intruction to watercolour materials and techniques. Cost for this workshop is $125, including supplies.

Register now at the Rollin Art Centre or call 250-724-3412.

CURRENT ART EXHIBIT

The Rollin Art Centre is excited to present our current art exhibit, a husband and wife team titled “This is US.”

Linda and Art Campbell are dynamic artists, with Linda showcasing her oil paintings and Art his collection of Native Salish carvings. This exhibit began on Sept. 11 and runs until Oct. 12.

Join us in the gallery on Saturday, Sept. 15 from 1-3 p.m. for an opportunity to meet the artists and share some refreshments.

SEWING ROOM SALE

This fun garage sale of sorts takes place this Saturday, Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rollin Art Centre.

Browse more than 20 tables of odds and sods being sold from sewing and craft rooms, such as sewing machines, fabrics, patterns, knitting needles, scissors, bits ands bobs.

MCLEAN CHRISTMAS MARKET AT THE MILL

Join us for a community tradition by celebrating Christmas at the Mill.

Every year, the Community Arts Council brings a variety of artisans and crafters to McLean Mill to ring in the Christmas season. This year promises to be bigger and better, with the mill light-up, trains, bonfires, smores bar, carols and so much more.

If you are interested in renting a table ($80 for three days), please contact the Rollin Art Centre for more information. Dates for this year are November 30 – December 2. Call 250-724-3412 to book your table.

BARKLEY SOUND COMMUNITY CHOIR BEGINS FALL SEASON

Barkley Sound Community Choir starts a new season today, Sept. 12. Rehearsals take place every Wednesday from 6:45 – 9 p.m. at the United Church on 3747 Church Street. Everybody is welcome for fun and song. Call Sylvia 250-723-7185 for more info.

CHAR’S CONCERTS

Advanced tickets available at Char’s Landing or the Rollin Art Centre

Wednesday, Sep 12, 7 p.m., BBC’s Dan Walsh – Banjo/Vocal/Guitar – Folk

Thursday, Sep 13, 7 p.m., Tannis Slimmon + Annie Sumi – Etheral-Folk

Friday, Sep 14, 8 p.m., DANCE to Wooden Horsemen blues/rock

Sunday, Sep 16, 7 p.m., Christina Hutt – singer/songwriter

Tuesday, Sep 18, 7 p.m., Yukon’s Gordie Tentrees Left Coast Tour – Yukon Roots Music

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.