ARTS AROUND: Learn watercolour techniques at Port Alberni workshop

There is still room in the upcoming advanced watercolour workshop with Victoria artist Joanne Thomas.
This workshop will consist of demonstrations and class exercises as well ample time to work independently on an individual project or two. It takes place Thursday, Sept. 20 and Friday, Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at North Island College. The cost is $175, including supply list.
A beginner watercolour workshop will also take place on Friday, Oct. 19 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.), offering a quick and playful intruction to watercolour materials and techniques. Cost for this workshop is $125, including supplies.
Register now at the Rollin Art Centre or call 250-724-3412.
CURRENT ART EXHIBIT
The Rollin Art Centre is excited to present our current art exhibit, a husband and wife team titled “This is US.”
Linda and Art Campbell are dynamic artists, with Linda showcasing her oil paintings and Art his collection of Native Salish carvings. This exhibit began on Sept. 11 and runs until Oct. 12.
Join us in the gallery on Saturday, Sept. 15 from 1-3 p.m. for an opportunity to meet the artists and share some refreshments.
SEWING ROOM SALE
This fun garage sale of sorts takes place this Saturday, Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rollin Art Centre.
Browse more than 20 tables of odds and sods being sold from sewing and craft rooms, such as sewing machines, fabrics, patterns, knitting needles, scissors, bits ands bobs.
CHAR’S CONCERTS
Advanced tickets available at Char’s Landing or the Rollin Art Centre
Wednesday, Sep 12, 7 p.m., BBC’s Dan Walsh – Banjo/Vocal/Guitar – Folk
Thursday, Sep 13, 7 p.m., Tannis Slimmon + Annie Sumi – Etheral-Folk
Friday, Sep 14, 8 p.m., DANCE to Wooden Horsemen blues/rock
Sunday, Sep 16, 7 p.m., Christina Hutt – singer/songwriter
Tuesday, Sep 18, 7 p.m., Yukon’s Gordie Tentrees Left Coast Tour – Yukon Roots Music
Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.