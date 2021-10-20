ARTS AROUND: Local artists present their COVID-19 projects at Rollin Art Centre

Some of the artwork currently on display at the Rollin Art Centre. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The current exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre in Port Alberni is a great way to support local artists.

Join us in the gallery where many local artists are showcasing their original artwork. The exhibit showcases what artists have been doing in isolation during the last 18 months.

The collection comes in many forms and mediums and features many local artists—both well-known and not-so-well-known. The exhibit runs until Nov. 5.

BOOK DONATION

The Community Arts Council is now accepting all gently used books for our giant book sale taking place in May 2022.

We are very grateful for all your books but cannot take any textbooks, magazines, National Geographic, encyclopedias or Reader’s Digest. Please drop off donations (newer books only) at the Rollin Art Centre inside the main door just under the staircase in the big wooden box.

As this is one of the Community Arts Council’s biggest fundraisers, we appreciate all your donations.

Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. We are located at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street or call 250-724-3412 for more info.

LOOKING FOR ARTISTS

We are always looking for new and exciting creative workshops that we can hold. If you are a local artist and are interested in sharing your creative side, please call us at the Rollin Art Centre (250-724-3412) to talk about holding some workshops.

MISTLETOE COMES EARLY

Mistletoe Market is returning to the Rollin Art Centre once again this year with one big change. We decided to open early to help local artists who may not have the ability to showcase at an artisan or craft fair due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Mistletoe Market opens Tuesday, Nov. 16th and will run until Dec. 23. If you are interested in being a part of this year’s event, please drop by the Rollin Art Centre for more info and to pick up your forms.

TRAVELLING QUILT

The Community Arts Council is raffling off an amazing, hand-quilted, queen-size quilt. This quilt is very special as it was created by a group of ladies during the last year spent in isolation, during the pandemic. The quilt is being showcased at the Rollin Art Centre for all to see.

Tickets are $2 each or three for $5 and can be purchased by sending e-transfer, over the phone with credit card or you can pop into the gallery from Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The draw date is Nov. 15.

CHRISTMAS IN THE VALLEY

The Alberni Valley Craft Fair Association presents, the 49th annual craft fair on Friday, Nov. 12 (3-7 p.m.), Saturday, Nov. 13 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Sunday, Nov. 14 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) at the Alberni Athletic Hall (3727 Roger Street). There will be a free gift basket draw each day.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

