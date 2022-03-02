ARTS AROUND: Meet the artist at Rollin Art Centre

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Port Alberni artist Ilya Treleaven will be holding a meet and greet this weekend for his new exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre.

Treleaven’s exhibit, titled “Unseen Things,” showcases his work in acrylic, watercolour and mixed media.

“I use a wide variety of mediums within my practice,” said Treleaven. “My visual artwork primarily explores concepts where I want to create an overwhelming mood, or narratives, as opposed to my sculptural work, which often focuses on character and form.”

Treleaven will be at the gallery on Saturday, March 5 from 1-3 p.m. Join us to share some refreshments and talk art.

The Rollin Art Centre is open Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is located at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street and is wheelchair accessible.

CALLING ALL DANCERS

Dance West Network has an opportunity to support dance and performance projects with youth who self-identify as BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Colour) and/or LGBTQ2S+ (Lesbian, Gay, Trans, Queer, 2-Spirit, gender-nonconforming, plus) and/or are youth with disabilities in rural and remote areas of B.C.

For more information visit www.dancewest.net.

ROLLIN SPRING EXHIBIT

The Rollin Art Centre will be holding a unique spring-inspired art exhibit from May 25 to June 18, 2022. We are inviting all local artists to submit up to three pieces (size depending) that depict your interpretation of spring. All mediums are welcome.

Titled, “Spring – Seasonal Imagery,” this exhibit will reflect the gentle changes of the season and create a unique mood and feeling associated with season of Spring.

Application forms are available at the Rollin Art Centre. There is a $10 fee per submission.

WHAT’S HAPPENING

March 30 – New Exhibit – Ruth Jeffery – woven wall hangings and emu egg creations.

April 27 – New Exhibit – Early Childhood group – featuring six local childcare facilities.

CALL TO ARTISTS

The Alberni Valley Museum is hosting their second juried show, open to all Vancouver Island, Gulf Island and Sunshine Coast artists. The show title is Emergence: New Works, New Beginnings. It runs May 5 to Sept. 3, 2022 in the AV Museum Gallery.

For details see the AV Museum Art Show 2022 Facebook page or email avmuseumshow2022@gmail.com to request an application.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shawcable.com.

