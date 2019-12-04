ARTS AROUND: Members appreciated at Rollin Art Centre

Head to the gallery for two days of savings

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Community Arts Council is holding their annual members appreciation day with two says of savings! If you are a current member, join us in the gallery on Friday, Dec. 6 (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.) or Saturday, Dec. 7 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) to receive 20 percent off all items in the gift shop and gallery, excluding ticket sales. Special guest artist Cecil Dawson will be joining for demos and story telling.

This is also a great time to renew your 2020 membership—don’t forget!

MISTLETOE MARKET

Come and stroll the magically-lit gardens at the Rollin Art Centre, then pop upstairs to the gallery and visit Mistletoe Market, where you will find hundreds of gift items for all your shopping needs. All locally made, the market is a showcase for more than 75 local artists, artisans and crafters. You will find something for everyone on your list: pottery, jewellery, scarves, photographs, original paintings, glass works, quilted stockings, holiday cards, ornaments and much more.

Mistletoe Market runs until Dec. 21. Gallery hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with special late nights every Friday. We are located at the corner of Argyle Street and Eighth Avenue. We are also wheelchair accessible.

HOLIDAY EXTENDED HOURS

The Rollin Art Centre will remain open late on Friday, Dec. 6, Friday, Dec. 13 and Friday, Dec. 20 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for you to wander the beautifully decorated grounds and enjoy some holiday shopping in our gift shop and gallery.

CELTIC CHAOS PERFORMS AGAIN

Join us for an afternoon of music, song, poetry and story on Sunday, March 29 at 2 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre with a new performance titled “For the Highlander.”

After fighting for centuries to keep their culture and independence, the Scots lost both. The Highland Clearances swiftly followed, brutally evicting thousands of Highland tenant-farmers to make way for sheep. Some survived. Others emigrated. Both groups fought hardship with courage and resilience.

Their culture thrives today across oceans and continents. “Celtic Chaos” tells their story in original narrative/poetry, song and music.

Tickets are $25 each and on sale at the Rollin Art Centre. What a great Christmas gift!

SATURDAYS ARE KRAFT DAYS

If you are between the ages of 7 and 13 and you love glitter glue, googly eyes and all the wacky ways you can use pipe cleaners, then drop by the Rollin Art Centre for a fun craft every Saturday afternoon from 1-3 p.m., where you will be creating some fun memories and souvenirs in theme with the season. No registration is required—just come on by. The cost is $15.

MERRY CHRISTMAS, DARLING

Port Alberni’s own Danielle Marcinek will accompany Timbre! Choir, under the direction of Rosemary Lindsay, on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 2:30 p.m. at the ADSS Theatre for familiar carols and Christmas songs.

Tickets are on sale now at Rollin Art Centre, Echo Centre, Finishing Touches, Salmonberry’s, from choir members or at the door. Adults and seniors pay $20 and students under 18 and children pay $5. Tickets for our Spring Concert will be available at the door for a reduced price of $15.

Please come and enjoy an afternoon of beautiful Christmas music. There will be door prizes and the Community Arts Council will have their Christmas Basket Raffle table, as well.

ART FUNDRAISER

A Winter Solstice Dance Party fundraiser will take place at Char’s Landing on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. Dance to Mystic Groove Band & Cool House Tunes. This is a fundraiser with all proceeds going to Char’s Landing and Alberni Art Rave. – Art Stuff.

Tickets are $10 and on sale now by phone 778-421-2427, at the Rollin Art Centre and Gayle’s Fashions (cash only) or online.

DRAW GALLERY

The Heart of Winter Group Exhibit runs through Feb. 21, 2020. All are welcome to mix and mingle whilst enjoying seasonal refreshments at the opening reception on January 10 from 6-8 p.m.

Visit us online at www.drawgallery.com and at the corner of Melrose Street and Eighth Ave. The gallery is open Tuesday to Friday, 12-5 p.m. and by appointment. Call 855-755-0566.

CALL TO ARTISTS

Reflect, Consider, Study, Contemplate, the second Biennial Vancouver Island Artist Juried Art Show, will take place at the Alberni Valley Museum from June 26-Sept. 12. Submission deadline is April 17, 2020. Follow us on Facebook: ReflectShow2020. Primary indications of interest or questions can be sent to reflectshow2020@gmail.com. Attn: Robert Gunn or Chris Doman.

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Saturday, Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m., Kele Fleming and Aaron Trory

Thursday, Dec. 12, 8 p.m. DANCE Las Divas with Art Van Volsen

Saturday, Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m. Graham Villette’s House Trio – Home for the Holidays

Saturday, Dec. 21, 7 p.m., Winter Solstice Dance Party – Alberni Art Rave Fundraiser

Tickets areavailable at Char’s Landing or the Rollin Art Centre (Cash ONLY).

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.