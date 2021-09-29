ARTS AROUND: Mistletoe Market starting up early in Port Alberni

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Mistletoe Market is returning to the Rollin Art Centre in Port Alberni once again, with one big change.

We decided to open early to help local artists who may not have the ability to showcase at an artisan or craft fair due to COVID-19 restrictions. The market will open Tuesday, Nov. 16 and will run until Dec. 23.

If you are interested in being a part of this year’s event, please drop by the Rollin Art Centre (corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street) for more info and to pick up your forms.

PRINTING AND DYEING WORKSHOPS

Connie Chaplin, from Saskatchewan, will be our featured guest artist at the Rollin Art Centre for two fall workshops.

On Friday, Oct 1 from 1-4 p.m. Chaplin will teach eco printing/dyeing on paper and cotton. This will be a fun afternoon collecting leaves and flora then printing with them. Paper can be used for cards, journal paper or framed as an art piece.

Please bring a piece of prewashed cotton (for example, hankies, napkins, etc.), several pairs of disposable gloves and an apron. The cost for this workshop is $40 plus tax, plus $15 for supplies.

The second workshop will be held Saturday, Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Using natural indigo and organic cotton, Chaplin will demonstrate several shibori techniques for you to create and dye an oversized scarf/ shawl/ beach wrap and several small test pieces.

Bring a small piece of natural fabric (t-shirts, scarves, etc.) prewashed in hot water and hung to dry, as well as lunch and a water bottle, an apron and rubber gloves. The cost is $50 tax plus $45 for supplies.

Workshops will be outside on the terrace. Call 250-724-3412 to register.

WATERCOLOUR WORKSHOP

After an overwhelming response, we have added a new workshop date on Thursday, Oct. 21 where Jim Sears will teach you the basics with using pen and ink with a watercolour wash.

This workshop will be held at the Rollin Art Centre from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The cost is $42 plus tax. Call to register today at 250-724-3412 and to pick up your supply list. Space is limited.

NEXT ART EXHIBIT

The Community Arts Council is very excited to bring you our next art exhibit featuring many local artists, both well-known and not-so-well-known.

This exhibit will showcase what artists were doing in isolation during the last 18 months of the pandemic. The collection comes in many forms and we are excited to see what these artists have been up to, how they remained creative and what inspired them.

The exhibit will begin Oct. 5 and runs until Nov. 5.

QUILT RAFFLE

The Community Arts Council is raffling off an amazing, hand-quilted queen-size quilt. This quilt is very special, as it was created by a group of ladies during the last year spent in isolation during the pandemic.

The quilt is being showcased at the Rollin Art Centre for all to see. Tickets are $2 each or three for $5. Tickets can be purchased by sending an e-transfer, over the phone with a credit card or in person at the gallery from Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BOOK DONATIONS

The Community Arts Council will be accepting all gently-used books starting Oct. 1 for the giant book sale taking place in May 2022.

We are grateful for all your books but cannot take any textbooks, magazines, National Geographic, encyclopedias or Reader’s Digest.

Please drop off donations at the Rollin Art Centre inside the main door just under the staircase in the big wooden box. As this is one of the Community Arts Council’s biggest fundraisers, we appreciate all your donations.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News.

Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

