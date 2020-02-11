The current art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre features the talents of artists Krista Zeghers, Coreen Zerr and Don Zeghers. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

ARTS AROUND: Mixed media exhibit on display at Rollin Art Centre

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The current art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre features a group of three artists and showcases combined mediums and the creativity of fabric and images.

Titled, “Three, Two, One – CREATE,” this exhibit features the talents of fibre artists Krista Zeghers and Coreen Zerr, as well as photographer Don Zeghers.

The exhibit runs from Feb. 12 to March 7. Please join us in the gallery on Saturday, Feb. 15 from 1-3 p.m. for an opportunity to meet the artists.

TICKETS ON SALE FOR CELTIC CHAOS

Help support art in the community by joining the Community Arts Council for a lively and entertaining afternoon of Celtic song, poetry and storytelling.

Celtic Chaos brings a brand-new show titled “For the Highlander” to the Capitol Theatre on Sunday, Mar. 29 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 each and available at the Rollin Art Centre. Seating is limited.

VOLUNTEER COORDINATOR NEEDED

The Community Arts Council is looking for a volunteer coordinator who can help manage and recruit volunteers. The CAC is a not-for-profit organization that relies on a strong volunteer base, and we need someone who would be willing to take on this very important role.

If you are interested in this role, or a volunteer role in itself, please stop by the Rollin Art Centre and speak to Melissa.

CALL TO ALL ARTISTS

The Rollin Art Centre is now accepting applications from all visual artists and artist groups to exhibit their work in our Fine Arts Gallery during the 2021 calendar year.

Application forms are available at the Rollin Art Centre or on our website. The deadline is April 30.

The gallery is located at the corner of Eighth and Argyle Street and is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday. Call 250-724-3412 for more info.

CALL TO ALL ARTISTS

The Rollin Art Centre is now accepting applications from all visual artists and artist groups to exhibit their work in our Fine Arts Gallery during the 2021 calendar year.

Application forms are available at the Rollin Art Centre or on our website. The deadline is April 30.

The gallery is located at the corner of Eighth and Argyle Street and is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday. Call 250-724-3412 for more info.

SEEKING ARTISTS AND WORKSHOPS

The Community Arts Council is seeking individual artists who are interested in teaching workshops throughout the year.

If you are an artist and who is willing to teach some of your art techniques, please contact Melissa at the Rollin Art Centre, or email your ideas today: admincac@shawcable.com.

RENEW YOUR MEMBERSHIPS

Just a reminder to all current Community Arts Council members, and everyone who would like to help in supporting the Community Arts Council, that all memberships can now be renewed.

The cost is only $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and $22 for a family. An artist membership is also available for $25 annually (call for more details).

With your membership, you receive 10 percent everything in the giftshop and gallery (excluding tickets) and you can also receive 10 percent off all art supplies at Iron Oxide in Nanaimo.

Being a non-profit organization, we rely on the generous support of art patrons like you. Help support the Community Arts Council today so we can help support local artists tomorrow.

CHAR’S LANDING

Friday, Feb. 21, 7:30 p.m., Tim Readman & Fear of Drinking – Celtic Folk.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Island MusicFest going to Bahamas to close show

Just Posted

ARTS AROUND: Mixed media exhibit on display at Rollin Art Centre

MELISSA MARTIN SPECIAL TO THE NEWS The current art exhibit at the… Continue reading

Mount Arrowsmith skaters excel at Island Region Championships

Port Alberni hosted more than 300 skaters from across Vancouver Island

Port Alberni teen runner challenges Canada’s prime minister to a race

Mackenzie Loyer has invited Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to the Paper Chase

Alberni Valley recovery centre wants cannabis licence reviewed

Lawyer says cannabis facility ‘slap in the face to First Nations, Port Alberni and Canada’

Learn to speak up and do it well at Somass Toastmasters’ open house

People curious about communicating with others are invited to Feb. 18 event

VIDEO: Pipeline protesters remove Hwy. 19 blockade at Courtenay exit over safety concerns

A group of protesters against the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C.… Continue reading

Ridesharing company with province-wide licensing to start in Metro Vancouver

The company is the first to be approved to operate province-wide

Passenger reports Kelowna bus driver for being allegedly intoxicated

The driver, a 52-year-old man, was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition

Highway 19 blockade on Island comes down due to safety concerns

One person arrested in relation to Monday’s incident in Comox Valley, though no charges are expected

VIDEO: Pipeline protesters remove Hwy. 19 blockade at Courtenay exit over safety concerns

A group of protesters against the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C.… Continue reading

B.C. touts Indigenous reconciliation in protest-delayed throne speech

Gas pipeline protesters block MLAs, staff from B.C. legislature

Man accidentally donates girlfriend’s 50 pairs of shoes to B.C. thrift store

Cassandra Converse has forgiven him, but she jokes that this Valentine’s Day better be pretty special

Baby with meningitis suffers stroke after being sent home from crowded B.C. emergency room

‘I thought once I got to the hospital, we’re safe,’ Maple Ridge mom says after infant nearly dies

John Horgan’s MLA office hit with red paint amid pipeline protests

‘Uphold UNDRIP,’ says sign glued to the window

Most Read