ARTS AROUND: Mixed media exhibit on display at Rollin Art Centre

The current art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre features the talents of artists Krista Zeghers, Coreen Zerr and Don Zeghers. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The current art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre features a group of three artists and showcases combined mediums and the creativity of fabric and images.

Titled, “Three, Two, One – CREATE,” this exhibit features the talents of fibre artists Krista Zeghers and Coreen Zerr, as well as photographer Don Zeghers.

The exhibit runs from Feb. 12 to March 7. Please join us in the gallery on Saturday, Feb. 15 from 1-3 p.m. for an opportunity to meet the artists.

TICKETS ON SALE FOR CELTIC CHAOS

Help support art in the community by joining the Community Arts Council for a lively and entertaining afternoon of Celtic song, poetry and storytelling.

Celtic Chaos brings a brand-new show titled “For the Highlander” to the Capitol Theatre on Sunday, Mar. 29 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 each and available at the Rollin Art Centre. Seating is limited.

VOLUNTEER COORDINATOR NEEDED

The Community Arts Council is looking for a volunteer coordinator who can help manage and recruit volunteers. The CAC is a not-for-profit organization that relies on a strong volunteer base, and we need someone who would be willing to take on this very important role.

If you are interested in this role, or a volunteer role in itself, please stop by the Rollin Art Centre and speak to Melissa.

CALL TO ALL ARTISTS

The Rollin Art Centre is now accepting applications from all visual artists and artist groups to exhibit their work in our Fine Arts Gallery during the 2021 calendar year.

Application forms are available at the Rollin Art Centre or on our website. The deadline is April 30.

The gallery is located at the corner of Eighth and Argyle Street and is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday. Call 250-724-3412 for more info.

SEEKING ARTISTS AND WORKSHOPS

The Community Arts Council is seeking individual artists who are interested in teaching workshops throughout the year.

If you are an artist and who is willing to teach some of your art techniques, please contact Melissa at the Rollin Art Centre, or email your ideas today: admincac@shawcable.com.

RENEW YOUR MEMBERSHIPS

Just a reminder to all current Community Arts Council members, and everyone who would like to help in supporting the Community Arts Council, that all memberships can now be renewed.

The cost is only $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and $22 for a family. An artist membership is also available for $25 annually (call for more details).

With your membership, you receive 10 percent everything in the giftshop and gallery (excluding tickets) and you can also receive 10 percent off all art supplies at Iron Oxide in Nanaimo.

Being a non-profit organization, we rely on the generous support of art patrons like you. Help support the Community Arts Council today so we can help support local artists tomorrow.

CHAR’S LANDING

Friday, Feb. 21, 7:30 p.m., Tim Readman & Fear of Drinking – Celtic Folk.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.