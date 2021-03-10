Do you feel lucky this week? The Rollin Art Centre is selling mystery book bags in different genres as a mini fundraiser. (ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS PHOTO)

ARTS AROUND: Mystery book bags on sale at Rollin Art Centre

Bags include 10 books, all in the same genre

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

If you’re looking for something to read, mystery bags of books are still available at the Rollin Art Centre.

The bags are available for $20, which includes 10 books, all in the same genre. Choose from mysteries, fiction, fantasy, romance, children’s books and even puzzles ($2 each). Call the Rollin Art Centre at 250-724-3412 to order your mystery book bag today.

By purchasing a bag of books, you will also be helping Rollin Art Centre during this difficult time.

A big thank you to Buy Low Foods for their generous donation of all the brown paper bags for our books.

CALL FOR ARTISTS

The Rollin Art Centre is accepting applications from all visual artists and artist groups to exhibit their work in our fine arts gallery during the 2022 calendar year.

Don’t miss this wonderful opportunity to have your own art exhibit or group exhibit. Application forms are available at the Rollin Art Centre or you can download an application at www.alberniarts.com. The deadline is April 30, 2021.

The gallery is located at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street and is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday.

ROBERT ALLER AND FRIENDS

The current art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre features some pieces from the permanent art collection of the Community Arts Council, donated by local artist Robert Aller.

Special CD recordings of Robert Aller’s interviews will be playing throughout the exhibit while part of his collection is on display for everyone to enjoy.

Don’t miss this opportunity to view the work of some of the most brilliant artists in Canadian history.

BOOK DONATIONS

At this time, the Rollin Art Centre will not be accepting anymore donations of books. Thank you for your continued support.

DEADLINE EXTENDED AGAIN

The Community Arts Council is designing a new Alberni Valley artist and studio guide, and the deadline has been extended to April 30.

If you are interested in being included in this brochure/guide, please call the Rollin Art Centre at 250-724-3412 for more information. The guide will include local artists and a map. Five thousand guides will be printed and distributed to the tourist information centre and local hot spots.

CHAR’S LANDING

Monday, Apr. 12, 8 a.m. — Occupational First Aid Level 2 — Five-day training with Nanaimo’s ABCB First Aid & Safety. Very limited number of seats available—book now to avoid disappointment. COVID-19 safety plan in place. FMI: info@abcbfirstaid.ca or call 250-753-2888.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

