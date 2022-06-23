ARTS AROUND: New art exhibit showcases ‘Women’s Work’ in Port Alberni

A new art exhibit is opening at the Rollin Art Centre, featuring a group of four local female artists.
Sue Thomas, Jillian Mayne, Colleen Clancy and Ann McIvor will display their artwork in an exhibit titled “Women’s Work” that opens on June 21 and runs until July 22. The diversity of the work reflects each woman’s unique creative process and artistic expression.
Join us in the gallery this Saturday, June 25 from 1-3 p.m. for refreshments and an opportunity to meet these incredible and accomplished artists.
CALL TO ARTISTS
The Rollin Art Centre will be holding a summer-inspired art exhibit from July 27 to Aug. 26 and we are inviting all local artists to submit up to three pieces (size depending) that depicts your own rendition of the season of summer.
All mediums are welcome. Application forms are available at the Rollin Art Centre. The fee is $10 per submission. Deadline for submissions is July 15.
LANDSCAPES MADE EASY
Join us on the terrace at the Rollin Art Centre on Saturday, July 16 for an acrylic painting workshop with Susan Schaefer. Bring a friend and be creative!
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Susan will guide you through what makes a good composition while simplifying your landscape.
The workshop fee is $115 +GST. A supply list is available. Register at the Rollin Art Centre at 250-724-3412.
CHAIR RAFFLE
This summer, the Community Arts Council will be raffling a chair designed by Leave Her Wild Container Design. The chair has been planted and is on display at the Rollin Art Centre (corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street). Tickets are $2 each or three for $5.
SUMMER TEAS
Teas on the Terrace are back at the Rollin Art Centre this summer and tickets are now on sale.
Choose from our high tea (served on a two-tiered plate) for $25 and our strawberry tea (served with decadent strawberry shortcake) for $20 and join us on the terrace under the canopy of the trees, sipping tea, listening to local musicians and sampling a selection of snacks.
July 7 – Strawberry Tea – Folk Song Circle
July 21 – High Tea – Dennis Olsen
August 4 – Strawberry Tea – Dennis Olsen & Guy Langlois
August 18 – High Tea – Doug Gretsinger
CHILDREN’S ART CAMPS
Here’s a chance to have your kids do something creative and fun and make new friends this summer. The Rollin Art Centre is offering eight weeks of creative summer art programs for children between the ages of 7 -13.
Call 250-724-3412 to register.
POTTERY SALE
The Sunshine Club will be holding a pottery sale at the Harbour Quay on Saturday, June 25 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shawcable.com.