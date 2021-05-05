ARTS AROUND: New exhibit at Rollin Art Centre features Port Alberni painter

A painting of the Paper Mill Dam beach by Robert Hall. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Artist Robert Hall will have his work on display until the end of May

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

A new art exhibit is opening at the Rollin Art Centre.

This exhibit, titled “Just the Way I See It…” is a showcase of watercolour landscapes and portraits by local artist Robert Hall. It runs from May 5-29 .

GARDEN OPEN

The Rollin Art Centre gardens are ready for the spring and summer.

The gardens are maintained by a dedicated group of volunteers and are the perfect place to hold your special day. The gardens and grounds make a wonderful backdrop for your photographs and are a special place for your intimate summer wedding.

Dates are still available for the 2021 calendar year. Contact the Rollin Art Centre at 250-724-3412 to book your special day.

BAGS OF BOOKS

Mystery book bags are still available at the Rollin Art Centre.

Buy one bag for $20 (10 books all in one genre) or buy two bags for only $30. By purchasing a bag of books, you will also be helping Rollin Art Centre during this difficult time! Choose from mysteries, fiction, fantasy, romance, children’s books and even puzzles ($2 each).

A big thank you to Buy-Low Foods for their generous donation of the brown paper bags for our books.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

