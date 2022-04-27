ARTS AROUND: New exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre captures moments through children’s eyes

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

A new exhibit opens at the Rollin Art Centre on April 27, and it features art by Alberni Valley children.

The exhibit is titled Moments in Time, looking through the world through our children’s eyes. the show is a collaboration of children’s art, ECEBC Port Alberni Branch/ Connections.

Help us celebrate Child Care Month in May at the Rollin Art Centre. Join us in the gallery for refreshments on Saturday, April 30, from 1-3 p.m. This exhibit runs until May 20.

WATERCOLOUR WONDER

Ionne McCauley of Qualicum Beach has drawn and made art most of her life. She spent 20 years in Australia and Canada custom-dyeing fabrics and garments, teaching colour theory and design principle classes to fibre artists. Also a quilter, she has written a number of books and is known for her skill at quiltmaking.

She has taught colour workshops for more than 25 years. She will teach a two-day workshop at the Rollin Art Centre June 1–2 on Watercolour: the Basics of Colour Theory and Pigments. The workshop runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

The fee for this workshop is $150. A supply kit fee of $20 (paid to the instructor) includes all paints used in class, paper to start and a grayscale. Register at Rollin Art Centre by calling 250-724-3412 or visiting the gallery Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHAT IS SPRING TO YOU?

The Rollin Art Centre will be holding a unique Spring-inspired art exhibit, May 25–June 18.

We are inviting local artists to submit up to three pieces (size depending), that depicts your rendition of spring imagery. All mediums welcome: Acrylic, oil, watercolour, pottery, sculpture, jewelry, photography etc.

Titled “SPRING -Seasonal Imagery,” this exhibit is supposed to reflect the gentle changes of the season; create a unique mood and feeling associated with this season. Application forms are available at the Rollin Art Centre. Artists may submit up to three pieces; $10.00 per submission. Deadline to apply is April 30.

SOLSTICE FEST SEEKS ARTISTS

Solstice Arts Festival is back, after a two- year hiatus due to COVID-19. We are looking for artists to bring their talent and wares to the Rollin Art Centre on Saturday, June 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Spaces are still available outdoors on our terrace or in our two gardens. There is ample room to spread out, and the gardens are ideal for setting up an easel or demonstrations of artwork.

Let’s make this a huge community event, enticing everyone to come out to our free annual arts festival.

If you are interested in displaying at this year’s event, call the Rollin Art Centre 250-724-3412, for more info. Spaces $25.

Melissa Martin is the arts administrator for the Community Arts Council.

Alberni ValleyArts and EntertainmentPort Alberni

An undated watercolour paint palette, painted in watercolour by instructor Ionne McCauley. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Steller’s Jays, a watercolour on paper instructor Ionne McCauley created in 2021. McCauley will be teaching a watercolour workshop in Port Alberni. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)