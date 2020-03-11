ARTS AROUND: New exhibit ‘glows’ at Port Alberni art gallery

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

A new exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre features a collection of abstract paintings on canvas and a beautiful display of microphotographs.

“Glow With-In” is the title of the current art exhibit by local artist Miroslava Gojdova. It begins today (March 11) and runs until April 4.

Join the Rollin Art Centre on Saturday, March 14 from 1-3 p.m. for an opportunity to meet the artists.

TSUNAMI 1964

Head down to the Maritime Heritage Gallery on Harbour Road on Thursday, March 26 for a Maritime Heritage Night with Frank Holm, where he will discuss the 1964 tsunami in Port Alberni.

Admission is by donation, or free with Port Alberni Maritime Heritage Society membership. Refreshments will follow. More more information, call 250-723-8362.

CELTIC CHAOS PERFORMS

“For the Highlander” is a brand-new performance by Celtic Chaos. Join the Capitol Theatre on Sunday, March 29 at 2 p.m. for this high-energy, fun-loving group of musicians and help support art in the community. Tickets are $25 each and available at the Rollin Art Centre. Seating is limited.

WATERCOLOUR WORKSHOP

Join Victoria artist Joanne Thomson at the Rollin Art Centre for a two-session workshop on Easy Mini Watercolours on Saturday, April 18.

The first session (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.) focuses on trees and negative space painting, while the second session (2-4 p.m.) focuses on misty landscapes and additive painting. The cost is $50 (plus $5 supplies) for two sessions or $35 (plus $5 supplies) for one session. Everyone is welcome to a talk from 1:15 to 1:45 p.m.

Register today, as space is limited: 250-724-3412.

Thomson will also be showcasing her watercolour landscapes at the Rollin Art Centre from April 8 to May 2.

FUN FLOWERS

The Rollin Art Centre will be holding a one-day painting workshop on Friday, April 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at North Island College.

This workshop takes you through the process of painting sunflowers and is open to all levels. The cost is $75 (plus supplies). Register at the Rollin Art Centre: 250-724-3412. Space is limited.

CALL TO ALL ARTISTS

Get your applications in for the 2021 calendar year if you are interested in having an art exhibit the Rollin Art Centre.

Application forms are available at the Rollin Art Centre or on our website. The deadline is April 30. The gallery is located at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street and is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday. Call 250-724-3412 for more info.

SOLSTICE ARTS FESTIVAL

Space is still available for all interested artists looking to be included in this year’s Solstice Arts Festival and Days with the Arts at Rollin Art Centre. Table rentals are now only $50 for the two days (Saturday, June 20 and Sunday, June 21). For more details, contact the Rollin Art Centre or drop by today to register: 250-724-3412.

NEW VENUE FOR GIANT BOOK SALE

There is a new venue for this year’s annual giant book sale. Mark your calendars for Friday, May 8 (6-8 p.m.) and Saturday, May 9 (1-3 p.m.) as the Community Arts Council hosts its annual Giant Book Sale at the Athletic Hall.

This year promises to be the best year yet with a number of wonderful books, as well as more space to spread out for more selections.

There is still time to drop off all your gently used books at the Rollin Art Centre, open Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

CANADIAN COUNCIL OF THE BLIND PRESENTS THE VICTORIA POLICE CHOIR

The Port Alberni chapter of the Canadian Council of the Blind presents the Greater Victoria Police Choir in concert on Sunday, March 22 at 2 p.m. at the ADSS auditorium. Tickets are available at the Rollin Art Centre for $15 (general seating).

CALL TO ARTISTS

Reflect, Consider, Study, Contemplate. The second biennial Vancouver Island Artist Juried Art Show will take place at the Alberni Valley Museum from June 26 to Sept. 12. The submission deadline is April 17. Primary indications of interest or questions can be sent to reflectshow2020@gmail.com. Attn: Robert Gunn or Chris Doman.

CHAR’S LANDING

Saturday, Mar 14, 8 p.m., DANCE party with David Gogo

Friday, Mar 20, 7:30 p.m., The Monik Nordine Quartet Plays The Great Canadian Songbook

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

Art



