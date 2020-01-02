(COURTNEY NAESGAARD)

ARTS AROUND: New Port Alberni exhibit explores colour in photography

Rollin Art Centre re-opens on January 14

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Rollin Art Centre is closed for the holidays and will re-open on Jan. 14 with a new art exhibit featuring photographs by Courtney Naesgaard and John Douglas. Courtney will have landscapes and wildlife in vivid colour, while John will display his black and white portraits.Join us in the gallery on Saturday, Jan. 18 from 1-3 p.m. for an opportunity to meet the artists.

CELTIC CHAOS RETURNS

The Community Arts Council presents Celtic Chaos, an exciting group that performs beautiful Celtic music while telling stories and reciting poetry.

Join us on Sunday, March 29 at the Capitol Theatre at 2 p.m. for their new performance titled “For the Highlander.” After fighting for centuries to keep their culture and independence, the Scots lost both. The Highland Clearances swiftly followed, brutally evicting thousands of Highland tenant-farmers to make way for sheep. Some survived. Others emigrated. Both groups fought hardship with courage and resilience. Their culture thrives today across oceans and continents. Celtic Chaos tells their story in original narrative/poetry, song and music.

Tickets are $25 each and will be available at the Rollin Art Centre.

BANNER PAINTING

The Arrowsmith Rotary Club’s annual banner painting will begin at the Glenwood Centre on February 6. Registration forms will be available at the Rollin Art Centre—the deadline is January 29. The cost is $35 to paint and keep your banner after they are taken down, or $10 just to paint a banner.

Banner painting will take place Thursday, Feb. 6 (4-8 p.m.), Friday, Feb. 7 (12-8 p.m.), Saturday, Feb. 8 (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.) and Sunday, Feb. 9 (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.).

DRAW GALLERY

The Heart of Winter Group Exhibit runs to Feb. 21. All are welcome to mix and mingle whilst enjoying seasonal refreshments at the opening reception on January 10 from 6-8 p.m.

Visit us online at www.drawgallery.com and at the corner of Melrose Street and Eighth Avenue. The gallery is open Tuesday to Friday from 12-5 p.m. and by appointment. Call 855-755-0566.

CALL TO ARTISTS

Reflect, Consider, Study, Contemplate with the second Biennial Vancouver Island Artist Juried Art Show at the Alberni Valley Museum from June 26-Sept. 12.

The submission deadline is April 17. Follow us on Facebook: ReflectShow2020. Primary indications of interest or questions can be sent to reflectshow2020@gmail.com. Attn: Robert Gunn or Chris Doman.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mid-Island musicians tell musical ‘tales’

Just Posted

ARTS AROUND: New Port Alberni exhibit explores colour in photography

Rollin Art Centre re-opens on January 14

TOTEM 65: Pep band makes noise at Totem basketball tournament

ADSS pep band is one of the newest additions to the annual tournament

EDITORIAL: May 2020 be a year of healing for a community in pain

The top 10 stories from the Alberni Valley in the past year were full of pain, tears and challenges

Sooke family welcomes Vancouver Island’s first baby of 2020

Child was born at 12:17 a.m. at Victoria General

Mid-Island musicians tell musical ‘tales’

The Kerri Tales releases first single and prepares for album release

VIDEO: Port Alberni makes a splash on New Year’s Day

The annual Polar Bear Swim had 138 registered swimmers

Storm set to sweep rain, wind over Vancouver Island

Snow could fall at higher elevations Thursday morning, followed by heavy rain and wind

Skier found after disappearing at Red Mountain resort near Rossland

Tracks found Monday, but poor conditions hampered search for Mark Anthony Gayowski

B.C.’s first baby of 2020 arrives in New Westminster

Girl was born at 12:01 a.m. at Royal Columbian Hospital

Order granted vs. opponents of Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C.

B.C. Supreme Court grants interlocutory order following protests by Wet’suwet’en First Nation

Record $70-million lotto jackpot up for grabs in B.C.

First Lotto Max draw of the year could make someone particularly rich

Lower taxes, new RRSP rules among 2020 changes in Canada

$75 credit for digital news subscriptions and no more federal carbon tax in Alberta, too

New year, no power: Thousands in B.C. Interior in the dark after snowstorm

More snow is expected in the southern and central interiors

Who was the best prime minister of the 20th century?

Poll suggests a regional divide in Canada

Most Read