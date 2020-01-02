ARTS AROUND: New Port Alberni exhibit explores colour in photography

MELISSA MARTIN

The Rollin Art Centre is closed for the holidays and will re-open on Jan. 14 with a new art exhibit featuring photographs by Courtney Naesgaard and John Douglas. Courtney will have landscapes and wildlife in vivid colour, while John will display his black and white portraits.Join us in the gallery on Saturday, Jan. 18 from 1-3 p.m. for an opportunity to meet the artists.

CELTIC CHAOS RETURNS

The Community Arts Council presents Celtic Chaos, an exciting group that performs beautiful Celtic music while telling stories and reciting poetry.

Join us on Sunday, March 29 at the Capitol Theatre at 2 p.m. for their new performance titled “For the Highlander.” After fighting for centuries to keep their culture and independence, the Scots lost both. The Highland Clearances swiftly followed, brutally evicting thousands of Highland tenant-farmers to make way for sheep. Some survived. Others emigrated. Both groups fought hardship with courage and resilience. Their culture thrives today across oceans and continents. Celtic Chaos tells their story in original narrative/poetry, song and music.

Tickets are $25 each and will be available at the Rollin Art Centre.

BANNER PAINTING

The Arrowsmith Rotary Club’s annual banner painting will begin at the Glenwood Centre on February 6. Registration forms will be available at the Rollin Art Centre—the deadline is January 29. The cost is $35 to paint and keep your banner after they are taken down, or $10 just to paint a banner.

Banner painting will take place Thursday, Feb. 6 (4-8 p.m.), Friday, Feb. 7 (12-8 p.m.), Saturday, Feb. 8 (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.) and Sunday, Feb. 9 (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.).

DRAW GALLERY

The Heart of Winter Group Exhibit runs to Feb. 21. All are welcome to mix and mingle whilst enjoying seasonal refreshments at the opening reception on January 10 from 6-8 p.m.

Visit us online at www.drawgallery.com and at the corner of Melrose Street and Eighth Avenue. The gallery is open Tuesday to Friday from 12-5 p.m. and by appointment. Call 855-755-0566.

CALL TO ARTISTS

Reflect, Consider, Study, Contemplate with the second Biennial Vancouver Island Artist Juried Art Show at the Alberni Valley Museum from June 26-Sept. 12.

The submission deadline is April 17. Follow us on Facebook: ReflectShow2020. Primary indications of interest or questions can be sent to reflectshow2020@gmail.com. Attn: Robert Gunn or Chris Doman.

