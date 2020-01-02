ARTS AROUND: New Port Alberni exhibit explores colour in photography

The Rollin Art Centre is closed for the holidays and will re-open on Jan. 14 with a new art exhibit featuring photographs by Courtney Naesgaard and John Douglas. Courtney will have landscapes and wildlife in vivid colour, while John will display his black and white portraits.Join us in the gallery on Saturday, Jan. 18 from 1-3 p.m. for an opportunity to meet the artists.
CELTIC CHAOS RETURNS
The Community Arts Council presents Celtic Chaos, an exciting group that performs beautiful Celtic music while telling stories and reciting poetry.
Join us on Sunday, March 29 at the Capitol Theatre at 2 p.m. for their new performance titled “For the Highlander.” After fighting for centuries to keep their culture and independence, the Scots lost both. The Highland Clearances swiftly followed, brutally evicting thousands of Highland tenant-farmers to make way for sheep. Some survived. Others emigrated. Both groups fought hardship with courage and resilience. Their culture thrives today across oceans and continents. Celtic Chaos tells their story in original narrative/poetry, song and music.
Tickets are $25 each and will be available at the Rollin Art Centre.
BANNER PAINTING
The Arrowsmith Rotary Club’s annual banner painting will begin at the Glenwood Centre on February 6. Registration forms will be available at the Rollin Art Centre—the deadline is January 29. The cost is $35 to paint and keep your banner after they are taken down, or $10 just to paint a banner.
Banner painting will take place Thursday, Feb. 6 (4-8 p.m.), Friday, Feb. 7 (12-8 p.m.), Saturday, Feb. 8 (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.) and Sunday, Feb. 9 (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.).
