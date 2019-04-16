ARTS AROUND: Open call to Alberni Valley artists

“Branching Out” is the title of the latest art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Artists can apply to exhibit their artwork at the Rollin Art Centre

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

There is still time to drop off your applications to have an art exhibit during the 2020 calendar year at the Rollin Art Centre. The deadline is April 30.

This is an open call to all visual artists and artist groups to apply to exhibit their work in our Fine Arts Gallery. Don’t miss this opportunity to have your own art exhibit or group exhibit. Application forms are available at the Rollin Art Centre or on our website.

The gallery is located at the corner of Eighth and Argyle Street, and is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday. Call 250-724-3412 for more info.

CURRENT ART EXHIBIT

“Branching Out” is the title of the latest art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre, featuring Gale Cyr and Janice Sheehan.

These two talented ladies are displaying their collections of paintings, featuring watercolours and acrylics. They are two different artists with two very different painting techniques, with colour as the key word! This exhibit runs from April 11 to May 3.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Rollin Art Centre’s next art exhibit will feature artist Cathy Stewart, titled, “This Land is Your Land II.”

Cathy, a painter, interprets her images based on her travels, the Arctic (where she worked for ten years), and West Coast scenes of rainforest, totems, land and seascapes. She states, “After growing up in the Alberni Valley, I developed an early love and respect for Mother Nature.”

Cathy’s exhibit runs from May 9–31. Stop by the gallery on Saturday, May 11 from 1-3 p.m. for an opportunity to meet the artist and enjoy some refreshments.

BOOK DONATIONS NEEDED!

What a better way to pay it forward than to donate all your gently used books to the Community Arts Council’s annual book sale? Donations will be accepted until the end of April.

We accept pocketbooks, hardcover books, table books, puzzles, games and CDs and DVDs, however, please no textbooks, magazines, National Geographic, encyclopedias or Reader’s Digest. Please do not donate old and torn books.

This event is our biggest fundraiser of the year, where funds raised help with events, programming and general maintenance at the Rollin Art Centre. Donations can be dropped off at the Rollin Art Centre: 3061 Eighth Avenue.

WATERCOLOUR WORSKHOP

Always wanted to try watercolour painting? Well now’s the time to start!

“Not Quite A Beginner Watercolour Workshop” with artist and instructor Joanne Thomson has been designed for people who have taken a beginner workshop or two and now want to start creating works of their own. The focus will be on landscapes – forest and water.

When: Saturday, May 4 (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.) and Sunday, May 5 (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.). Where: Alberni Athletic Hall. Cost: $175 (bring your own supplies). Register at the Rollin Art Centre.

CRAFTERS AND VENDORS

The first cruise ship arrives in our harbour on Saturday, May 25 and we are looking for local crafters and vendors!

If you are interested in having a display during this day, please contact Melissa at the Rollin Art Centre for more details or email admincac@shawcable.com, subject line – CRUISESHIP.

ALLS I’M SAYING

If you love to laugh and are looking for a fun evening out, then Derek Edwards’ comedy tour at the ADSS Theatre on Friday, May 31 is the place to be!

“All’s I’m Saying” is Derek’s new 90-minute stand-up comedy show….a richly textured and enthralling ‘cut above,’ delivered with pace and authority by the consummate Canadian Comedian. Reserved seating tickets are $47.50 and only available at the Rollin Art Centre.

THE IMMIGRANT EXPERIENCE

The next program from the Alberni District Historical Society is on Thursday, April 18.

The presentation by Leslie Wright follows the story of some of the Punjabi people who settled in the Alberni Valley. Their history here goes back more than 100 years, as men were hired to work in the forests and lumber mill.

Wright, a former teacher and ESL tutor, has augmented her research with photos and first-hand accounts from people like Margaret Loyd—daughter of Shamir Singh—and Sebo Chand, a well-known community volunteer.

Please join this free public presentation at 7 p.m. in the Alberni Valley Museum.

TIMBRE! CHOIR

Please join Timbre! Choir musical director Rosemary Lindsday, Ken Lister on bass, Danielle Marcinek on piano and Graham Villette on drums on Sunday, April 28. The choir will sing the music of Cole Porter, a little jazz, a little Celtic, a little Canadiana – in other words, Anything Goes.

Tickets are on sale at Rollin Art Centre, Echo Centre, Finishing Touches, Salmonberry’s and from choir members. Adults/seniors pay $20 and children and students under 18 pay $5.

BARKLEY SOUNDS COMMUNITY CHOIR

The Barkley Sounds Community Choir presents LIVE, LOVE, DANCE, SING on Sunday, May 5 at 2:30 p.m. at the ADSS Theatre.

The performance is under the direction of Michael Villette and with special guests Phil’s Harmonic String Orchestra, Alberni Valley United Handbell Ensemble and Dennis Olsen Trio.

Tickets are $15 (under 12 free) and are on sale at Rollin Art Centre, Echo Centre, from choir members and at the door. Come and enjoy.

CLASSICAL CONCERT SERIES

The classical concert’s lineup for season four consists of the following four concerts for the same $100 season subscription fee: Orontes Guitar Quartet (October 5), Trio d’Argento (January 24, 2020), the Elmer Iseler Singers (March 15, 2019) and the Buzz Brass Quintet (May 1, 2019).

Subscriptions are available from committee members (phone David Cox at 250-723-8362 or Colleen Goodrich at 250-723-5407) and from Rollin Art Centre ($10 service charge). All concerts will be held at the Arrowsmith Baptist Church. www.alberniclassicalconcerts.ca.

CHAR’S LANDING CONCERTS

Thursday, Apr 18, 7:30 p.m. England’s Holly Rees – indie-folk

Tuesday, Apr 23, 7:30 p.m. F&M “Lessons From Losers” Western Canada Tour

Wednesday, Apr 24, 7:30 p.m. Ken Dunn in Concert with Anna Green

Saturday, Apr 27, 7:30 p.m. Ken Lavigne “Let Me Be Frank!”

Sunday, Apr 28, 7:30 p.m. The Jim Cameron / Liam Hockley Quintet

Advanced tickets available at Char’s Landing or the Rollin Art Centre.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.