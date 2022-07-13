ARTS AROUND: Painter hosts acrylic workshop at Rollin Art Centre in Port Alberni

A painting by Susan Schaefer. Schaefer will host a painting workshop at the Rollin Art Centre on July 16, 2022. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

It’s the last chance to register for our summer acrylic painting workshop with Susan Schaefer.

Join us on the terrace at the Rollin Art Centre on Saturday, July 16 as Susan guides you through what makes a good composition while simplifying your landscape. Bring a friend and be creative!

Register at the Rollin Art Centre at 250-724-3412.

SUMMER EXHIBITION

The deadline is approaching for our summer art exhibit.

The Rollin Art Centre will be holding a summer-inspired art exhibit from July 27 to Aug. 26 and artists are invited to submit up to three pieces (size depending). All mediums are welcome. The fee is $10 per submission and the deadline is July 15.

SUMMER TEAS

Teas on the Terrace are back at the Rollin Art Centre and tickets are now on sale ($20 for a strawberry tea and $25 for a high tea).

Join us on the terrace under the canopy of the trees, sipping tea, listening to local musicians and sampling a selection of snacks.

July 21 – High Tea – Dennis Olsen

Aug. 4 – Strawberry Tea – Dennis Olsen and Guy Langlois

Aug. 18 – High Tea – Doug Gretsinger

CHILDREN’S ART CAMPS

Join the Rollin Art Centre for eight weeks of creative summer art programs for children between the ages of 7-13. Each week will be a different medium. Three-day camps take place Monday to Wednesday for ages 7-11, and a one-day camp will be offered on Fridays for ages 11-13.

Call 250-724-3412 to register. Spaces are limited.

WOMEN’S WORK

Don’t miss this opportunity to check out the Rollin Art Centre’s current art exhibit, featuring four dynamic local female artists: Sue Thomas, Jillian Mayne, Colleen Clancy and Ann McIvor.

This exhibit showcases individualism and diversity, reflecting each woman’s unique creative process and artistic expression. From nature to abstract, oils to watercolour, this exhibit is a lovely collection you won’t want to miss.

It runs until July 22.

CELTIC CHAOS

Celtic Chaos will perform a matinee at the Capitol Theatre on Sunday, Nov. 6 as a special fundraiser for the Rollin Art Centre.

“For the Highlander” is a brand-new performance by Celtic Chaos which tells their story in original narrative, poetry, song and music. Join us for this high-energy, fun-loving group of musicians and help support art in the community.

Tickets are $25 each and are on sale now at the Rollin Art Centre.

WHAT’S HAPPENING

July and August – Teas on the Terrace – Tickets available now

July and August – Children’s Summer Art Camps – ages 7-13

Sept. 17 – Giant Book Sale – Athletic Hall

Nov. 6 – Celtic Chaos performs (fundraiser) – Tickets on sale now

