Painter Susan Schaefer uses bold acrylic colours to “paint” background light into her forest scenes. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Painter Susan Schaefer uses bold acrylic colours to “paint” background light into her forest scenes. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

ARTS AROUND: Parksville artist leads painting workshop in Port Alberni

Solstice Arts Festival moving to Harbour Quay this year

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Parksville artist Susan Schaefer will lead an acrylic painting workshop on Saturday, May 6 at the Grove Art Gallery called Through the Forest — Into the Light.

Schaefer grew up on a farm in central Saskatchewan, and it was there that her passion for colour—and art—developed. She left the farm after high school and while working full time for the Alberta government, she took some painting and design classes through the University of Alberta.

In the 1980s she turned to computer graphic design, taking a course through the Emily Carr College (now University) of Art & Design in Vancouver. She maintained a relationship with the art world through her design work, which took her to Toronto and eventually back to Saskatchewan, where she started a company called Young At Art.

Schaefer moved to Vancouver Island in 2007 and started Island Arts Magazine, a quarterly publication showcasing artists from the west coast. As her magazine has thrived, so has Schaefer’s art. She continues to paint and she also teaches.

At the May 6 workshop participants will learn to loosen up and use bold, bright colours to paint background light in their forestscapes. The foreground will include a tangle of twisted branches, forcing interplay between light and dark in the piece.

Schaefer’s workshop will take place from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Cost is $125 (new price) and all levels of acrylic painters are welcome. Space is limited, call 250-724-3412 or register online at www.alberniarts.com.

WHICH LANDMARK WON?

The votes are in, and the winner of the Alberni Valley Landmarks People’s Choice Award is…

Well, you’ll have to stop by the Grove Art Gallery to see which piece of artwork won. We want to extend a huge thank you to the Arrowsmith Rotary Club for sponsoring the generous prize of $500 to the winner, plus the opportunity to have their image on a puzzle.

Although voting is now finished, the Alberni Valley Landmarks exhibit will still be up in the gallery until March 24.

CALL FOR CLIMATE CHANGE

An art exhibit focusing on Climate Change is coming to the Grove Art Gallery at the end of March and will run until May 26. This exhibit will also feature a $500 prize for People’s Choice Award.

The gallery is still looking for artists’ submissions for this exhibit. Artists may submit up to three pieces in any medium depicting what climate change means to them (fee is $10 per submission).

Application forms are available at the Grove, No. 7-5440 Argyle Street, Harbour Quay or online at www.alberniarts.com.

SOLSTICE FEST MOVES TO QUAY

The Community Arts Council of the Alberni Valley is looking for interested artisans and musicians to set up and display their work at this year’s event. This year the free, family-oriented festival will relocate to Harbour Quay on Saturday, June 17.

The quay will be closed to all vehicle traffic on this day to make the area a safe place to wander and an amazing spot to celebrate the arts, music and community. Please register at the Grove Art Gallery, call 250-724-3412 or register online at www.alberniarts.com. Artisan registration fee is $30.

Melissa Martin is the arts administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Harbour Quay. #7-5440 Argyle St. and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email – admincac@shawcable.com. The Grove Art Gallery is open from Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Closed Sundays and Mondays.

Alberni ValleyArts and Entertainment

 

Susan Schaefer teaches painters how to use bright colours to create background light in her acrylic workshop at the Grove Art Gallery in May. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Susan Schaefer teaches painters how to use bright colours to create background light in her acrylic workshop at the Grove Art Gallery in May. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Artist Susan Schaefer will teach an acrylic painting workshop at the Grove Art Gallery on Saturday, May 6, 2023. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Artist Susan Schaefer will teach an acrylic painting workshop at the Grove Art Gallery on Saturday, May 6, 2023. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
It’s almost Oscars time. Here’s everything you need to know

Just Posted

Corinne Moore, second from left, and Ike Charlie, right, Pathways Forward facilitators, join participants Vinnie Joseph, left, Selena Garcia, centre, and mentor Jude Bear Newman during one of the last classes for the program in February 2023. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Pathways Forward says poignant farewell to participants

Painter Susan Schaefer uses bold acrylic colours to “paint” background light into her forest scenes. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Parksville artist leads painting workshop in Port Alberni

Emergency crews respond to a logging truck crash on Franklin River Road on March 9, 2023. (SUSAN QUINN / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni under water restrictions after logging truck crash

(Jenna Hauck/The Progress file photo)
Overdose advisory issued for Port Alberni area

Pop-up banner image