ARTS AROUND: Parksville artist leads painting workshop in Port Alberni

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Parksville artist Susan Schaefer will lead an acrylic painting workshop on Saturday, May 6 at the Grove Art Gallery called Through the Forest — Into the Light.

Schaefer grew up on a farm in central Saskatchewan, and it was there that her passion for colour—and art—developed. She left the farm after high school and while working full time for the Alberta government, she took some painting and design classes through the University of Alberta.

In the 1980s she turned to computer graphic design, taking a course through the Emily Carr College (now University) of Art & Design in Vancouver. She maintained a relationship with the art world through her design work, which took her to Toronto and eventually back to Saskatchewan, where she started a company called Young At Art.

Schaefer moved to Vancouver Island in 2007 and started Island Arts Magazine, a quarterly publication showcasing artists from the west coast. As her magazine has thrived, so has Schaefer’s art. She continues to paint and she also teaches.

At the May 6 workshop participants will learn to loosen up and use bold, bright colours to paint background light in their forestscapes. The foreground will include a tangle of twisted branches, forcing interplay between light and dark in the piece.

Schaefer’s workshop will take place from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Cost is $125 (new price) and all levels of acrylic painters are welcome. Space is limited, call 250-724-3412 or register online at www.alberniarts.com.

WHICH LANDMARK WON?

The votes are in, and the winner of the Alberni Valley Landmarks People’s Choice Award is…

Well, you’ll have to stop by the Grove Art Gallery to see which piece of artwork won. We want to extend a huge thank you to the Arrowsmith Rotary Club for sponsoring the generous prize of $500 to the winner, plus the opportunity to have their image on a puzzle.

Although voting is now finished, the Alberni Valley Landmarks exhibit will still be up in the gallery until March 24.

CALL FOR CLIMATE CHANGE

An art exhibit focusing on Climate Change is coming to the Grove Art Gallery at the end of March and will run until May 26. This exhibit will also feature a $500 prize for People’s Choice Award.

The gallery is still looking for artists’ submissions for this exhibit. Artists may submit up to three pieces in any medium depicting what climate change means to them (fee is $10 per submission).

Application forms are available at the Grove, No. 7-5440 Argyle Street, Harbour Quay or online at www.alberniarts.com.

SOLSTICE FEST MOVES TO QUAY

The Community Arts Council of the Alberni Valley is looking for interested artisans and musicians to set up and display their work at this year’s event. This year the free, family-oriented festival will relocate to Harbour Quay on Saturday, June 17.

The quay will be closed to all vehicle traffic on this day to make the area a safe place to wander and an amazing spot to celebrate the arts, music and community. Please register at the Grove Art Gallery, call 250-724-3412 or register online at www.alberniarts.com. Artisan registration fee is $30.

Melissa Martin is the arts administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Harbour Quay. #7-5440 Argyle St. and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email – admincac@shawcable.com. The Grove Art Gallery is open from Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Closed Sundays and Mondays.

Susan Schaefer teaches painters how to use bright colours to create background light in her acrylic workshop at the Grove Art Gallery in May. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)