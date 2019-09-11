ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni art exhibit shows the beauty in overlooked objects

The Rollin Art Centre’s current art exhibit features Marie Heath with her collection of fabric art and mixed media titled, “Paper Chase.”
This exhibit runs until Oct. 2nd . Join us in the gallery this Saturday, Sept. 14 for an opportunity to meet the artist and share some refreshments.
ARTIST EXHIBIT
Mae LeBlanc presents a Watercolour Painting Exhibit at Echo Community Center from Sept. 3 to 28.
FALL FILM FEST
The Alberni Valley Museum presents the Fall 2019 Film Fest Series.
All films are shown on Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre. The series will consist of Red Joan (Sept 22), Gordon Lightfoot – If You Could Read My Mind (Oct 20) and All is True (Nov. 24).
Enjoy the renovated theatre, which includes recliner seats. Seating is now limited, so get your series passes and tickets early. Tickets ($15 each) and series passes ($42) are available at the Museum Shop. Passes will be on sale at the museum until the end of the day on Saturday, Sept. 14.
CHAR’S CONCERTS
Sunday, Sept. 15, 2 p.m., North Easton – STRONGwriter workshop *NEW*
Sunday, Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m., North Easton – Acoustic Indie Folk Pop
Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.
A piece of artwork titled Birds at Sunset. MARIE HEATH