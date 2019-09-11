ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni art exhibit shows the beauty in overlooked objects

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Rollin Art Centre’s current art exhibit features Marie Heath with her collection of fabric art and mixed media titled, “Paper Chase.”

This exhibit runs until Oct. 2nd . Join us in the gallery this Saturday, Sept. 14 for an opportunity to meet the artist and share some refreshments.

FELTING WORKSHOPS

Salt Spring Island artist Laurie Steffler will hold two felting workshops in Port Alberni. Register today: 250-724-3412.

Nuno Silk Chiffon Scarf Felting Workshop – Create a double-sided felt scarf with merino wool and silk chiffon. You will learn how to felt by hand with tips and techniques that will make the felting process as easy and fast as possible. Sept 26, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Cost is $150 plus $35 supplies.

Jazzy Felt Bag, Bowl or Sculptural Felt Hat –Learn how to create a resist for your own unique seamless felt bag, sculptural vessel or bowl style. Sept 27, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Cost is $150 plus $35 materials.

CLEAN OUT YOUR SEWING ROOM

Tables are still available for our Clean Out Your Sewing Room craft sale.

This sale is a fun way to clean out your sewing or craft room. Join us Saturday, Sept. 28 from 1-4 p.m. at the United Church Hall for a day of selling all your odds and sods and sewing room items, such as sewing machines, fabrics, patterns, knitting needles, scissors and bobs.

Rent a table for only $20. Space is very limited, so call today to register: 250-724-3412.

ARTIST EXHIBIT

Mae LeBlanc presents a Watercolour Painting Exhibit at Echo Community Center from Sept. 3 to 28.

LIONS CLUB PRESENTS VALDY

Valdy will perform on Thursday, Oct. 3, beginning at 7:30 p.m. in the ADSS Theatre. All tickets are $25 and may be purchased online (Eventbrite) or locally at the Echo Centre or the Rollin Art Centre.

FALL FILM FEST

The Alberni Valley Museum presents the Fall 2019 Film Fest Series.

All films are shown on Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre. The series will consist of Red Joan (Sept 22), Gordon Lightfoot – If You Could Read My Mind (Oct 20) and All is True (Nov. 24).

Enjoy the renovated theatre, which includes recliner seats. Seating is now limited, so get your series passes and tickets early. Tickets ($15 each) and series passes ($42) are available at the Museum Shop. Passes will be on sale at the museum until the end of the day on Saturday, Sept. 14.

BARKLEY SOUNDS COMMUNITY CHOIR

The Barkley Sound Community Choir is starting its new season on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at the Alberni Valley United Church (3747 Church Street). Come sing and laugh on Wednesdays from 6:45 to 9:00 p.m. There are no auditions and everybody is welcome.

CHAR’S CONCERTS

Sunday, Sept. 15, 2 p.m., North Easton – STRONGwriter workshop *NEW*

Sunday, Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m., North Easton – Acoustic Indie Folk Pop

Friday, Sept. 20, 7:30 p.m., Canadian Blues Icon Jim Byrnes with Simon Kendall on keys

Wednesday, Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m., Austin’s Jeff Plankenhorn – blues/rock/americana

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.