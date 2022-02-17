ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni art gallery gets ready for spring

Alberni Valley artist Sarah Williams will kick off the 2022 Rollin Art Centre Gallery season with her show ‘Transformation of Life; A Journey,’ featuring an exploration in acrylic, watercolour and mixed media on paper. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Artists invited to submit up to three pieces depicting the season

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Rollin Art Centre will be holding a unique spring-inspired art exhibit later this year, and is inviting all local artists to submit their work.

The show, titled “SPRING – Seasonal Imagery” will run from May 25 to June 18. Artists are invited to submit up to three pieces (size depending) that depict the season of spring. All mediums are welcome, from acrylic to pottery to jewelry and photography.

This exhibit will reflect the gentle changes of the season, creating a unique mood and feeling associated with this season. Your interpersonal reflection is welcome.

Application forms are available at the Rollin Art Centre. There is a $10 fee per submission.

CURRENT ART EXHIBIT

The current art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre features local artist Sarah Williams and is titled, “Transformation of Life; A Journey.”

Williams showcases her watercolour, mixed media and acrylic work. This exhibit runs until Feb. 26.

The gallery is open Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is wheelchair accessible.

WHAT’S HAPPENING

March 1 – New Exhibit – Ilya Trevealen – acrylic, watercolour, mixed media.

March 30 — New Exhibit – Ruth Jeffery – woven wall hangings and emu egg creations.

April 27 – New Exhibit – Early Childhood group – featuring six local childcare facilities.

