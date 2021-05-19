ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni artist exhibits paintings for the month of May

Next exhibit will feature five female artists

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The current art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre features Port Alberni artist Robert Hall.

”Just the Way I see it…” is a showcase of acrylic painted and poured landscapes and portraits.

“I like to paint the light and I am drawn to scenes where darkness moves into light, using a technique called Abstract Impressionism,” says Hall.

This exhibit runs until May 29. The Rollin Art Centre is located at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street.

NEXT EXHIBIT

The Rollin Art Centre’s next exhibit will feature a group of five local female artists; Sue Thomas, Jillian Mayne, Colleen Clancy, Ann McIvor and Laurie Blakley.

Titled, “Women’s Work,” this exhibit will showcase their individualism. The diversity of the work reflects each woman’s unique creative process and artistic expression.

The exhibit opens June 1.

GARDEN OPEN

The Rollin Art Centre garden is a special place for your intimate summer wedding or event.

The gardens are maintained by a dedicated group of volunteers and are the perfect place to hold your special day. Our gardens and grounds make a wonderful backdrop for your photographs. Dates are still available for the 2021 calendar year. Contact the Rollin Art Centre at 250-724-3412 to book your special day!

BAGS OF BOOKS

Mystery bags of books are still available at the Rollin Art Centre!

Buy one bag for $20 (10 books all in one genre) or buy two bags for only $30. Call the Rollin Art Centre to order your mystery book bag today. By purchasing a bag of books, you will also be helping Rollin Art Centre during this difficult time!

Choose from mysteries, fiction, fantasy, romance, children’s books and even puzzles ($2 each).

A big thank you to Buy-Low Foods for their generous donation of the brown paper bags for our books.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shaw.ca.

Artart exhibit