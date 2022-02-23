ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni artist explores the unseen

New exhibit opens at the Rollin Art Centre on March 1

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

A Port Alberni artist will be exploring the unseen in a new art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre.

Join us in the gallery on Tuesday, March 1 when local artist Ilya Treleaven will be displaying his work in acrylic, watercolour and mixed media. The exhibit is titled “Unseen Things.”

“My work aims to give the viewer the sense of curiosity and exploration that I have so often found whilst chasing the improbable yet familiar realities that populate my canvases,” says Treleaven. “Ideally, my work serves as a jumping-off point from which the viewer can begin to roam and find their own passion for creating.”

Treleaven uses a variety of mediums in his practice.

“My visual artwork primarily explores concepts where I want to create an overwhelming mood, or narratives, as opposed to my sculptural work, which often focuses on character and form,” he explained.

Treleaven’s exhibit runs until March 26. The gallery is open Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is wheelchair accessible. The Rollin Art Centre is located at the corner of Argyle Street and Eighth Avenue.

CALL TO ARTISTS

The Rollin Art Centre will be holding a unique art exhibit inspired by the season of spring from May 25 to June 18, 2022.

All local artists are invited to submit up to three pieces (size depending) depicting their own interpersonal reflection of spring. All mediums are welcome.

Application forms are available at the Rollin Art Centre. The fee is $10 per submission.

WHAT’S HAPPENING

March 30 – New Exhibit – Ruth Jeffery – woven wall hangings and emu egg creations.

April 27 – New Exhibit – Early childhood group – featuring six local childcare facilities.

MUSEUM SHOW

The Alberni Valley Museum is pleased to host their second juried art show open to all Vancouver Island, Gulf Island and Sunshine Coast artists. The show title is Emergence: New Works, New Beginnings.

The show will run May 5 to Sept.3, 2022 in the AV Museum Gallery. For details, see the AV Museum Art Show 2022 Facebook page or email avmuseumshow2022@gmail.com to request an application.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shawcable.com.

Artart exhibitPort Alberni