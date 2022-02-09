ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni artist follows her inspiration in newest exhibit

Alberni Valley artist Sarah Williams built up her painting portfolio at the beginning with a series of fairytale paintings and bridal jewelry. See her journey come to life in ‘Transformation of Life; A Journey,’ her exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre, throughout February. Pictured: ‘Let the Energy Flow,’ acrylic on canvas. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The current art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre is titled, “Transformation of Life; A Journey” by Sarah Williams.

In this exhibit, Williams showcases her watercolour, mixed media and acrylic work to kick off the 2022 art exhibitions at the Rollin Art Centre. Williams follows her inspiration, resulting in a diverse range of imagery that captures key moments from her life’s journey.

The exhibit runs until Feb. 26th. The gallery is open Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is wheelchair accessible.

WHAT’S HAPPENING

March 1 – New Exhibit – Ilya Trevealen – Acrylic, watercolour, mixed media

March 30 – New Exhibit – Ruth Jeffery – woven wall hangings and emu egg creations

April 27 – New Exhibit – Early childhood group – Featuring six local childcare facilities

CALL TO ARTISTS

The Alberni Valley Museum is hosting its second juried art show, open to all Vancouver Island, Gulf Island and Sunshine Coast artists. The show title is “Emergence: New Works, New Beginnings.” It will run May 5 to Sept. 3, 2022 in the museum gallery.

For more details, see the AV Museum Art Show 2022 Facebook page or email avmuseumshow2022@gmail.com to request an application.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre and writes for the Alberni Valley News. Call 250-724-3412. Email: communityarts@shawcable.com.

