ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni artist is always learning something new

‘Pandemic Chaos,’ created using the encaustic art technique, is artist Lawrie Raymer’s way of depicting the storm our society was in during each phase of the coronavirus pandemic. This piece of artwork was included in the Community Arts Council of Port Alberni’s invitational show in October 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Port Alberni artist Lawrie Raymer retired a year and a half ago, and since then has spent her time “finding” her art supplies.

Raymer is the latest in the “meet the artists” feature for the Community Arts Council of the Alberni Valley.

Raymer’s bright mosaic work was featured in the Rollin Art Centre’s exhibit on what artists accomplished through the coronavirus pandemic. “As Mother Nature Sees It” was an intricate mosaic of glass sculpture on a female dress form or mannequin. This piece “suggests the promise of spring,” the self-taught artist described.

Raymer explores many forms of artistry. Her interests vary, and she has used different media along the way: acrylic, oil and watercolour paints, coloured pencils, encaustic (hot and cold wax), glass mosaic and she has been learning pyrography and carving on gourds.

“I am always interested in different techniques and learning something new,” she says. “Being somewhat organized has certainly helped in my creative process.”

Raymer credits some of the artists she worked with early on with teaching her painting skills. “The brilliant artists I have followed on my journey have inspired me to be brave and plow on,” she says.

“I am grateful for the time I have to create and appreciate the support of family and friends in my journey.”

CALL TO ARTISTS

The Alberni Valley Museum will host their second juried art show, open to all Vancouver Island, Gulf Island and Sunshine Coast artists, next spring. The show runs May 5 to Sept. 3, 2022 in the museum gallery. For details, see the AV Museum Art Show 2022 Facebook page or email avmuseumshow2022@gmail.com to request an application.

ROLLIN CLOSURE

The Rollin Art Centre is closed for its annual winter break and will reopen with a new exhibit featuring the mixed media artwork of Sarah Williams on Tuesday, Feb. 1 during regular operating hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Rollin Art Centre follows provincial health orders and will modify its reopening if necessary.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre. E-mail: communityarts@shawcable.com.

