ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni artist Sarah Williams follows her dreams

Alberni Valley artist Sarah Williams will kick off the 2022 Rollin Art Centre Gallery season with her show ‘Transformation of Life; A Journey,’ featuring an exploration in acrylic, watercolour and mixed media on paper. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

MELISSA MARTIN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Port Alberni artist Sarah Williams has taken a meandering path with her artwork, from three-dimensional bead work and bridal accessories in the mid-2000s to painting in a variety of media. Her subject matter ranges from realistic to mythical. Take the journey with her this month at the Rollin Art Centre. ‘Transformation of Life; a Journey’ opens Feb. 1 and runs until Feb. 26.

Williams describes her upcoming exhibition as “an exploration in acrylic, watercolour and mixed media…resulting in a diverse range of imagery that captures key moments from my life’s journey.” She calls her show “a time of celebration, art and joy.”

Williams’ creative career began in Vancouver, helping design textiles for a North American bed linen company and later developing her own line of accessories. In 2008 she founded Adorn Atelier, and created a unique brand of bridal accessories, bead work, curated vintage items and jewelry. Her creations have been featured in different print and online publications.

She opened and operated The Place from 2012-2018 at Harbour Quay, then swapped brick-and-mortar for an online gallery. Her work can be found collectively at www.sarahwilliamsofficial.com.

Passionate about animal rights, it is not surprising to see Williams has a collection of mixed media work called ‘Animal Friends’ featuring everything from birds and fish to cows and koalas. A separate aspect of her website, called Scepter & Throne, features plant-based and vegan recipes.

Painting has always been part of her repertoire. For Transformation of Life; A Journey, Williams showcases her work in acrylic, watercolour and mixed media on paper. She says her passion is her personal spiritual journey, which brought her back to her childhood dream of being an artist.

An artist meet and greet has been cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

OUR HOURS

After a month-long winter break the Rollin Art Centre is open for regular operating hours, Tuesdays to Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The gallery is wheelchair accessible. We follow provincial health orders and will modify our operations as necessary.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre. E-mail: communityarts@shawcable.com.

‘So Guppy Together’ is a watercolour and ink on paper by Port Alberni artist Sarah Williams. See Williams’ artwork in ‘Transformation of Life; A Journey’ at the Rollin Art Centre from Feb. 1-26, 2022. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)